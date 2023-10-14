Coyotes Top Devils in Season Opener with 4-3 Shootout Win

News Feed

coyotes 2023 24 season preview

Coyotes Set to Kick Off 2023-24 Season, ‘Been a Great Offseason for our Team’
travis dermott impresses at 2023 training camp

Dermott Impresses at Camp, ‘He Was Excellent’
carcone ready for 2023 24 season to kick off

Carcone Ready for Regular Season, ‘Going to Take it Head On’
coyotes announce 2023 24 opening night roster

Coyotes Announce 2023-24 Opening Night Roster
yotes notes 2023 24 week 1

Yotes Notes: Preseason Wraps Up & Regular Season Approaching
coyotes ducks preseason recap 10723

Seven Different Coyotes Score in 7-1 Preseason Win Over Ducks
coyotes ducks preseason preview 10723

Preview: Coyotes Close Out Preseason Against Ducks in Tucson
coyotes scripps partnership to reach 3 million people

Coyotes Excited to go ‘Back to the Future’ in Partnership with Scripps, ABC15
Arizona Coyotes Sign General Manager Bill Armstrong to Multi-Year Contract Extension

Coyotes Sign G.M. Bill Armstrong to Multi-Year Contract Extension
Arizona Coyotes Sign General Manager Bill Armstrong to Multi-Year Contract Extension

Coyotes Sign G.M. Bill Armstrong to Multi-Year Contract Extension
contract extensions solidify arizona coyotes coaching staff

Contract Extensions Solidify Arizona Coyotes Coaching Staff
coyotes launch reading program for 2023 24 schoolyear

Coyotes Launch Reading Program for 2023-24 Schoolyear
michael hrabal eyes future as ncaa debut nears

Hrabal Eyes Future, 'Hardest Work Still Ahead of Me'
tourigny excited to ink 3 year extension 2023

Tourigny Excited to Ink 3-Year Extension, 'It Means a lot'
bjugstad embracing leadership role in return to arizona

Bjugstad Embracing Leadership Role in Return to Arizona
coyotes foundation welcomes two new members

Coyotes Foundation Welcomes Two New Members to Board of Directors
sean durzi aims to bring versatility to arizona coyotes

Durzi Aims to Bring Versatility to Coyotes' Blue Line
coyotes street hockey league kicks off third season

Coyotes Street Hockey League Set to Drop the Puck for Third Season

Coyotes Top Devils in Season Opener with 4-3 Shootout Win

Schmaltz records 200th assist and 300th point; Arizona back in action on Monday at Rangers

By Patrick Brown
NEWARK, N.J. -- Matt Dumba, Sean Durzi, and Nick Schmaltz scored, Karel Vejmelka made 33 saves, and the Arizona Coyotes beat the New Jersey Devils 4-3 in a shootout in their season opener on Friday.

Clayton Keller and Logan Cooley each recorded two assists in the win, while Schmaltz and Nick Bjugstad both scored in the shootout. Vejmelka stopped Timo Meier and Jesper Bratt to secure the win for the Coyotes, who are 1-0-0 on the season.

Jesper Bratt scored twice, Dougie Hamilton added a goal, and Akira Schmid made 30 saves for the Devils, who are now 1-0-1 on the season.

Dumba opened the scoring at 6:22 of the opening period, taking a drop pass from Clayton Keller before wristing it past Schmid. Schmaltz recorded his 200th assist and 300th career point with a secondary assist on the play.

Durzi made it 2-0 at 4:23 of the second period, firing a one-timer past Schmid while the Coyotes were on the power play. Keller and Cooley assisted on the goal, marking the 19-year-old’s first NHL point in the process.

Bratt brought the Devils to within a goal at 8:09 of the middle frame, beating Vejmelka on a 2-on-1 break while the teams were skating with four players aside. Hamilton tied the game with a power-play goal at 12:29 of the period before Bratt’s second of the game gave New Jersey its first lead of the game, also while on the power play.

Schmaltz tied the game with a power-play goal at 13:55 of the third period, taking a feed from Cooley and sending it past Schmid. The teams then played a scoreless overtime, setting up the shootout heroics.

The Coyotes are back in action on Monday against the New York Rangers at Madison Square Garden, and puck drop is scheduled for 4 pm MST. The game will be broadcast on Scripps Sports (Antenna: 15.2 Phoenix, 9.2 Tucson | Cable: Cox 95 Phoenix; Cox 85/Comcast 11799 Tucson) and ESPN 620 AM (Radio).

