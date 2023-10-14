Coyotes Top Devils in Season Opener with 4-3 Shootout Win

STATS

NEWARK, N.J. -- Matt Dumba, Sean Durzi, and Nick Schmaltz scored, Karel Vejmelka made 33 saves, and the Arizona Coyotes beat the New Jersey Devils 4-3 in a shootout in their season opener on Friday.

Clayton Keller and Logan Cooley each recorded two assists in the win, while Schmaltz and Nick Bjugstad both scored in the shootout. Vejmelka stopped Timo Meier and Jesper Bratt to secure the win for the Coyotes, who are 1-0-0 on the season.

Jesper Bratt scored twice, Dougie Hamilton added a goal, and Akira Schmid made 30 saves for the Devils, who are now 1-0-1 on the season.

Dumba opened the scoring at 6:22 of the opening period, taking a drop pass from Clayton Keller before wristing it past Schmid. Schmaltz recorded his 200th assist and 300th career point with a secondary assist on the play.