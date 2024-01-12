Coyotes Fall to Flames in Final Game of Homestand

Arizona kicks off three-game road trip in Minnesota on Saturday

By Patrick Brown
@pbrownhockey Arizona Coyotes

STATS

Lawson Crouse and Clayton Keller scored, and Connor Ingram made 11 saves in relief of Karel Vejmelka, but the Arizona Coyotes fell to the Calgary Flames 6-2 on Thursday.

Yegor Sharangovich recorded a hat trick, and Mikael Backlund, Rasmus Andersson, and Blake Coleman also scored for the Flames, who won their second straight game. Jacob Markström made 32 saves to earn his 12th win of the season.

Recap: Flames at Coyotes 1.11.24

Thursday’s loss marked the final game of the Coyotes’ five-game homestand, as they will now hit the road for three straight, including a game in Calgary on Tuesday after first visiting the Wild on Saturday.

"We obviously showed them our worst," forward Jason Zucker said. "We're going to regroup, get ready for Minnesota, and then go back in there and try to show them our best."

The Flames scored three times in the game’s first eight minutes, beginning with Backlund’s breakaway goal just 20 seconds into the game. Sharangovich added a shorthanded goal at 6:37 before Andersson potted one just over a minute later, giving Calgary a 3-0 lead before the frame was halfway over.

Crouse was credited with a goal at 13:44 of the opening period after the puck deflected off a Flames defender and past Markström, but Coleman scored 14 seconds later to restore Calgary’s three-goal cushion, prompting Coyotes head coach André Tourigny to replace Vejmelka with Ingram.

Keller notched his 15th of the season at 1:44 of the second period to cut the lead to two yet again, taking a pass from Logan Cooley and firing it past Markstrom.

"We came out flat. They were up 3-0 really quick, and it's tough to win games like that," Keller said. "It's embarrassing."

Calgary added two in the third, though, as Sharangovich potted his second and third of the game to ultimately make it 6-2. The loss came just one game after a thrilling overtime victory against the Boston Bruins, and Tourigny said Thursday's game was not indicative of how the team is capable of playing.

"We saw what we could do against Boston," he said. "You saw the energy we played with, and the desperation. That was a bright spot, but today, that's why it's disappointing."

Arizona is back in action on Saturday, opening up a three-game road trip against the Wild in Minnesota. Puck drop is scheduled for 6 pm MST, and the game will be broadcast on the following networks:

