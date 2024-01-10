Coyotes Top Bruins in Overtime behind Schmaltz’s Game-Winner

STATS

The Arizona Coyotes wanted to be relentless on Tuesday, getting back to the identity that has made them one of the toughest teams to play against in the league.

Mission accomplished.

Nick Schmaltz scored the overtime winner with 56 seconds left, Dylan Guenther and Clayton Keller each recorded a goal and an assist, and Connor Ingram made 30 saves as the Coyotes topped the Boston Bruins 4-3 at Mullett Arena on Tuesday. Matias Maccelli also scored for Arizona, which beat the Bruins in Tempe for the second straight season.

The win snapped a three-game losing streak for the Coyotes, who had been outscored 15-4 over that span.

“I saw our team back,” head coach André Tourigny said. “I saw the energy, the intensity, the no-quit. The care factor was so high, I’m really proud of the boys. Extremely proud.”

David Pastrňák, Jesper Boqvist, and Jake DeBrusk scored for the Bruins, who lost in overtime just one day after falling to the Colorado Avalanche in a shootout. Linus Ullmark made 32 saves, but left the game with just over two minutes to play in overtime after sustaining an injury while making a save.

Jeremy Swayman allowed a goal on the only shot he faced, a far-side wrister from the left circle by Schmaltz that ended the game.

The Coyotes had dropped the first three games of their five-game homestand, and were looking for a strong start against Boston, which was playing in the second of back-to-back games. They matched the intensity of the Atlantic Division-leading Bruins throughout the game, twice rallying from one-goal deficits before prevailing in overtime.