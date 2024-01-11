Nick Bjugstad Partners with Arizona Coyotes Foundation to Motivate Valley Students

Nick Bjugstad and the Arizona Coyotes are rewarding the reading efforts of Valley students in the classroom.
Bjugstad’s charity, ‘Goals 4 Kids,’ has partnered with the Coyotes Reading Program, supported by Delta Dental, to send one area student each month to a Coyotes game. Wednesday marked the first set of tickets provided to a lucky second-grade student at Kyrene Del Cielo Elementary School in Chandler, as Bjugstad visited teacher Amy DeMerell’s class to congratulate Sebastian Monson, who will now attend Arizona’s game on Jan. 22 against the Pittsburgh Penguins with his family.
Bjugstad has worked hard to establish his charity, Goals 4 Kids, over the past few years, enabling children to focus on their off-ice goals to help them better prepare and set themselves up for the rigors of everyday life as they get older. His ultimate goal is to assist by providing resources to students to help them succeed in any way possible, whether that means food, school supplies, etc.
It’s a cause that’s near-and-dear to the 31-year-old’s heart, and he was thrilled to represent both his charity and the Arizona Coyotes Foundation on Wednesday in Chandler.
“They’re the future, and I think it’s important for them to know that they’re important,” he said. “I want to keep expanding, I don’t want this to be just a one-off. I’m excited.”