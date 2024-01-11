Nick Bjugstad Partners with Arizona Coyotes Foundation to Motivate Valley Students

Just one day after a thrilling overtime win over the Atlantic Division-leading Boston Bruins, Bjugstad spent the morning of his day off with DeMerell’s class, answering questions, sharing stories, and signing autographs. His wife, Jackie, is a teacher, which furthers his motivation, and Bjugstad said he still recalls when professional athletes visited his elementary school, highlighting the power that sports can have as a motivational tool within the classroom.

Four students from around The Valley are nominated each month by teachers who have classes participating in the Coyotes Reading Program, supported by Delta Dental, and Bjugstad ultimately selects the winner based upon progress, dedication, and growth.

DeMerrell nominated Monson, who plays hockey, after she said he made great strides in his reading while also demonstrating what it means to be an exemplary friend and classmate.

The impact the program has had in a short period of time has quickly become evident.

“I’m seeing a difference in the number of minutes that the kids are willing to read outside of the classroom,” DeMerrell said. “We’re looking to motivate those kids who do not view reading as a fun activity. We’re trying to get them to where they’re seeing it as a fun activity.

“We’re seeing more and more kids read more minutes and be proud of it.”

Sebastian’s parents, Luther and Alena, attended class on Wednesday to see him receive the honor, and said they have noticed an uptick in both his reading capability and motivation.

They said the program has helped motivate Sebastian, especially since he loves the sport so much. Meeting Bjugstad was the cherry on top.

“Hockey is his passion, so seeing one of his favorite hockey players come into his school is really motivating for him to be better, not only in reading, but in hockey,” Alena said. “It’s all come together, and it’s a big day for him.”

Sebastian beamed as Bjugstad autographed his desert sienna reverse retro jersey.