Nick Bjugstad Partners with Arizona Coyotes Foundation to Motivate Valley Students

Bjugstad’s charity, ‘Goals 4 Kids,’ is collaborating with the Coyotes Reading Program to reward effort in the classroom

2024110_NickBjiugstadReadingProgram_it002-14
By Patrick Brown
@pbrownhockey Arizona Coyotes

Nick Bjugstad and the Arizona Coyotes are rewarding the reading efforts of Valley students in the classroom.

Bjugstad’s charity, ‘Goals 4 Kids,’ has partnered with the Coyotes Reading Program, supported by Delta Dental, to send one area student each month to a Coyotes game. Wednesday marked the first set of tickets provided to a lucky second-grade student at Kyrene Del Cielo Elementary School in Chandler, as Bjugstad visited teacher Amy DeMerell’s class to congratulate Sebastian Monson, who will now attend Arizona’s game on Jan. 22 against the Pittsburgh Penguins with his family.

Bjugstad has worked hard to establish his charity, Goals 4 Kids, over the past few years, enabling children to focus on their off-ice goals to help them better prepare and set themselves up for the rigors of everyday life as they get older. His ultimate goal is to assist by providing resources to students to help them succeed in any way possible, whether that means food, school supplies, etc.

It’s a cause that’s near-and-dear to the 31-year-old’s heart, and he was thrilled to represent both his charity and the Arizona Coyotes Foundation on Wednesday in Chandler.

“They’re the future, and I think it’s important for them to know that they’re important,” he said. “I want to keep expanding, I don’t want this to be just a one-off. I’m excited.”

2024110_NickBjiugstadReadingProgram_it002-38

CHANDLER, ARIZONA - JANUARY 10: Arizona Coyotes forward Nick Bjugstad visits a classroom as part of his charity, Goals 4 Kids, at Kyrene Del Cielo Elementary School on January 10, 2024 in Chandler, Arizona. (Photo by Isaac Torres / Arizona Coyotes)

Just one day after a thrilling overtime win over the Atlantic Division-leading Boston Bruins, Bjugstad spent the morning of his day off with DeMerell’s class, answering questions, sharing stories, and signing autographs. His wife, Jackie, is a teacher, which furthers his motivation, and Bjugstad said he still recalls when professional athletes visited his elementary school, highlighting the power that sports can have as a motivational tool within the classroom.

Four students from around The Valley are nominated each month by teachers who have classes participating in the Coyotes Reading Program, supported by Delta Dental, and Bjugstad ultimately selects the winner based upon progress, dedication, and growth.

DeMerrell nominated Monson, who plays hockey, after she said he made great strides in his reading while also demonstrating what it means to be an exemplary friend and classmate.

The impact the program has had in a short period of time has quickly become evident.

“I’m seeing a difference in the number of minutes that the kids are willing to read outside of the classroom,” DeMerrell said. “We’re looking to motivate those kids who do not view reading as a fun activity. We’re trying to get them to where they’re seeing it as a fun activity.

“We’re seeing more and more kids read more minutes and be proud of it.”

Sebastian’s parents, Luther and Alena, attended class on Wednesday to see him receive the honor, and said they have noticed an uptick in both his reading capability and motivation.

They said the program has helped motivate Sebastian, especially since he loves the sport so much. Meeting Bjugstad was the cherry on top.

“Hockey is his passion, so seeing one of his favorite hockey players come into his school is really motivating for him to be better, not only in reading, but in hockey,” Alena said. “It’s all come together, and it’s a big day for him.”

Sebastian beamed as Bjugstad autographed his desert sienna reverse retro jersey.

2024110_NickBjiugstadReadingProgram_it002-12

CHANDLER, ARIZONA - JANUARY 10: Arizona Coyotes forward Nick Bjugstad visits a classroom as part of his charity, Goals 4 Kids, at Kyrene Del Cielo Elementary School on January 10, 2024 in Chandler, Arizona. (Photo by Isaac Torres / Arizona Coyotes)

“Between the Coyotes starting the program and him getting excited about it because he’s a hockey player, it all came together nicely,” Luther said. “It helped to have a name behind it that he recognized. He’s got Coyotes stuff all over the place.”

For Bjugstad, the time spent on a day off after a grueling hockey game was a no-brainer, and he said he's looking forward to additional visits throughout the rest of the season.

“I think having the community be involved with your growth is really important,” Bjugstad said. “If I can help one kid, and it sounds like I may have helped a little bit in this case, it’s really cool. It’s exciting that he’s excited, and we’ll just try to keep that buzz going around the Foundation.”

