Coyotes Fall to Blackhawks at United Center on Sunday

CHICAGO -- Clayton Keller scored twice, Dylan Guenther and Nick Schmaltz added goals, and Connor Ingram made 34 saves, but the Arizona Coyotes fell to the Chicago Blackhawks at United Center on Sunday.

Schmaltz finished with three points, while Keller and Barrett Hayton each notched two apiece.

Colin Blackwell recorded a hat trick, Connor Bedard scored twice, and Tyler Johnson and Ryan Donato both added goals for Chicago, which won for just the second time in its last 10 games. Arvid Söderblom made 32 saves to earn his fourth win of the season.

"I think our execution was off," head coach André Tourigny said. "We played solid in the first, but I don’t think we played as hard in the second. We were outside of our structure in every aspect defensively."