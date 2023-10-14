Cooley Reflects on NHL Debut, ‘It was Special’

NEWARK, N.J. – Oct. 13, 2023 is a day Logan Cooley will never forget.

The 19-year-old forward made his NHL debut at Prudential Center on Friday, recording two assists in the Arizona Coyotes’ 4-3 shootout win over the New Jersey Devils. There was plenty of buildup to Cooley’s first game – beginning all the way back in July 2022 when General Manager Bill Armstrong selected him third overall at the NHL Draft – especially considering the freshman season he had at the University of Minnesota in 2022-23. His stellar preseason performance over the last month, in which he recorded six points in five games, only added to the hype.

Friday’s game will resonate with the rookie for years to come, but not because of his individual accomplishments. For him, what mattered is that Arizona came away with a hard-fought come-from-behind win over a Devils team that many believe could contend for the Stanley Cup this season.

“To finally get out there against a top-end team like them, they had an unreal playoff run last year, it was a really good test for us, and I loved our resiliency through the game,” Cooley said. “The way we bounced back in the third period and stayed with it, it shows you what type of team we have.”