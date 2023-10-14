Cooley Reflects on NHL Debut, ‘It was Special’

News Feed

coyotes devils recap 101323

Coyotes Top Devils in Season Opener with 4-3 Shootout Win
coyotes 2023 24 season preview

Coyotes Set to Kick Off 2023-24 Season, ‘Been a Great Offseason for our Team’
travis dermott impresses at 2023 training camp

Dermott Impresses at Camp, ‘He Was Excellent’
carcone ready for 2023 24 season to kick off

Carcone Ready for Regular Season, ‘Going to Take it Head On’
coyotes announce 2023 24 opening night roster

Coyotes Announce 2023-24 Opening Night Roster
yotes notes 2023 24 week 1

Yotes Notes: Preseason Wraps Up & Regular Season Approaching
coyotes ducks preseason recap 10723

Seven Different Coyotes Score in 7-1 Preseason Win Over Ducks
coyotes ducks preseason preview 10723

Preview: Coyotes Close Out Preseason Against Ducks in Tucson
coyotes scripps partnership to reach 3 million people

Coyotes Excited to go ‘Back to the Future’ in Partnership with Scripps, ABC15
Arizona Coyotes Sign General Manager Bill Armstrong to Multi-Year Contract Extension

Coyotes Sign G.M. Bill Armstrong to Multi-Year Contract Extension
Arizona Coyotes Sign General Manager Bill Armstrong to Multi-Year Contract Extension

Coyotes Sign G.M. Bill Armstrong to Multi-Year Contract Extension
contract extensions solidify arizona coyotes coaching staff

Contract Extensions Solidify Arizona Coyotes Coaching Staff
coyotes launch reading program for 2023 24 schoolyear

Coyotes Launch Reading Program for 2023-24 Schoolyear
michael hrabal eyes future as ncaa debut nears

Hrabal Eyes Future, 'Hardest Work Still Ahead of Me'
tourigny excited to ink 3 year extension 2023

Tourigny Excited to Ink 3-Year Extension, 'It Means a lot'
bjugstad embracing leadership role in return to arizona

Bjugstad Embracing Leadership Role in Return to Arizona
coyotes foundation welcomes two new members

Coyotes Foundation Welcomes Two New Members to Board of Directors
sean durzi aims to bring versatility to arizona coyotes

Durzi Aims to Bring Versatility to Coyotes' Blue Line

Cooley Reflects on NHL Debut, ‘It was Special’

19-year-old recorded two assists in first career game

GettyImages-1723106548
By Patrick Brown
@pbrownhockey Arizona Coyotes

NEWARK, N.J. – Oct. 13, 2023 is a day Logan Cooley will never forget.

The 19-year-old forward made his NHL debut at Prudential Center on Friday, recording two assists in the Arizona Coyotes’ 4-3 shootout win over the New Jersey Devils. There was plenty of buildup to Cooley’s first game – beginning all the way back in July 2022 when General Manager Bill Armstrong selected him third overall at the NHL Draft – especially considering the freshman season he had at the University of Minnesota in 2022-23. His stellar preseason performance over the last month, in which he recorded six points in five games, only added to the hype.

Friday’s game will resonate with the rookie for years to come, but not because of his individual accomplishments. For him, what mattered is that Arizona came away with a hard-fought come-from-behind win over a Devils team that many believe could contend for the Stanley Cup this season.

“To finally get out there against a top-end team like them, they had an unreal playoff run last year, it was a really good test for us, and I loved our resiliency through the game,” Cooley said. “The way we bounced back in the third period and stayed with it, it shows you what type of team we have.”

Cooley’s impact on Friday cannot be ignored, especially after his slick backhand pass late in the third period became the primary assist on Nick Schmaltz's game-tying goal. Even so, though, he was quick to deflect attention away from himself and instead credit the team he’s already finding chemistry with.

That became even more evident when Clayton Keller presented Cooley with the Arizona’s new “game belt” -- which is now an Australian Rules Football -- a nod to the team’s preseason trip to Melbourne.

Out of the gate the team chemistry is evident, and it added up to the Coyotes’ first season-opening win since beating the Philadelphia Flyers 4-3 in overtime on Oct. 15, 2016.

"We have a lot of returners, and then some new faces that really fit in well with us," Schmaltz said. "Good guys, character guys, guys that have played a long time in the league. They fit right in, and you can tell by the chatter in the locker room and on the bench that we’re playing for each other. Guys were selling out, blocking shots, doing little things that may not be noticed, but we notice them in the room."

Those new faces Schmaltz is referring to include forwards Jason Zucker, Alex Kerfoot and Cooley, as well as defensemen Matt Dumba, Sean Durzi, and Travis Dermott.

Cooley centered a line between Zucker and Kerfoot on Friday, and the former has already had a huge impact on the rookie's acclimation to the rigors of NHL hockey.

“He’s been unbelievable,” Cooley said of Zucker. “The little details he’s telling me, not only on the ice, but off the ice, too. A bunch of learning lessons. Just telling me what he’s been through, all the ups and downs. He’s been great to play with, but an even better person off the ice, too.”

Head coach André Tourigny and his staff have worked tirelessly over his first two seasons to foster a hard-working culture that puts the team ahead of any specific individual, and that mindset has already had a clear impact. For evidence of that, look no further than the return of Nick Bjugstad and Troy Stecher, who chose to re-sign in Arizona following their departures at the 2023 Trade Deadline.

Cooley is already right at home with the group, and Tourigny said he’s not singled out based on expectations or ability. Instead, he’s another important piece of the winning culture the Coyotes continue to build.

“We believe in him,” Tourigny said. “We know what he can do. You will see him as a rookie, but for us, we see him as a player. He’s a member of our team, he’s an important guy on our team, and he will grow every game.”

Both Cooley and Tourigny acknowledged after Friday’s win that there’s still plenty for the newcomer to learn about how to play in the NHL, but his first game was, by all accounts, a roaring success considering the buildup that occurred throughout the offseason.

Though he acknowledged being “a little bit nervous” as he took the ice for his solo lap before warmups on Friday, Cooley settled in as the game went on. It was evident that he was dialed in, but still having fun, and soaking in the moment of his first-ever NHL game in front of his friends and family.

He was clear after the game, though, he wasn’t playing for himself.

He was playing for his team.

“The most important thing is the team win,” Cooley said. “The guys have welcomed me in so nice, and for us to get a win against a New Jersey team like that, it was special.”