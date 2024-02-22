Coyotes’ Award-Winning Production Team Engages Fans with Next-Level Access

It started with team scouting meetings in Reno, Nev., and then through the NHL Combine in Buffalo, NY, before culminating in the lead-up to the 2022 NHL Draft in Montreal, where Arizona possessed three picks in the first round.

The process for filming required a trust from Armstong and his staff that isn’t forged overnight. The production team was privy to a number of confidential conversations as the scouting staff ranked its top prospects leading up to the draft, in which they ended up selecting Logan Cooley (3rd overall), Conor Geekie (11th overall), and Maveric Lamoureux (29th overall).

Armstrong said it’s not necessarily easy to initially allow that level of access, but his team had full faith in the group, and Steele and his team kept them in the loop every step of the way.

“At the start it is, it’s kind of frightening,” Armstrong said. “We have a good trust with that group, and they are extremely professional and understand there are some sensitive topics that we talk about in the room that nobody else is privileged to.

“They’re really good. They’re exciting, they really are the key for our fans to see that inside access of what it’s really like to be a part of the scouting staff, and other key moments. They give a really good inside look into what’s going on.”

Steele said the more traditional documentary style had been a goal since he started with the Coyotes organization, but it took some time to set in motion. The documentary itself was inspired by previously produced shows that the team admired, including “Last Chance U Basketball” on Netflix.

They weren’t quite ready to kick off the process in 2021, but fast-forward a year and the team had the plan – and the trust – to kick it off.

“We knew we were going to have an amazing draft pick,” Steele said. “We laid out the ground work, and Bill Armstrong opened the doors and said ‘come on in.’ You can’t use everything, but let’s record it and find out.”

Fry, a lifelong hockey player who played his youth hockey with the Jr. Coyotes growing up, has been with the organization for five years. He’s worked tirelessly since his arrival to gain that trust, which was rewarded a few years ago when he was first allowed on the ice to capture postgame video -- something that has since become a regular occurrence.

The content gives fans an on-ice view of some of the most on-ice intimate moments, and the access to do so isn’t something that Fry has ever taken for granted.

“Taking those first steps in pushing to make it happen, I take pride in it for sure, but ultimately I made the first step and then the team made 20 steps behind me to get me where we’re at,” Fry said. “Our group is so special. We all bring something different to the table. This opened a world to me, and I’m so grateful that it all panned out. Just starting from back when I first got the job, content was big, but it was not at the level that we have created.”