Coyotes’ Award-Winning Production Team Engages Fans with Next-Level Access

Capturing the most important moments of each hockey season is literally quite a production.
As it turns out, the Arizona Coyotes have one of the best teams in all of sports to take that challenge head on, and have earned recognition because of it.
The Coyotes’ production team earned a 2023 Rocky Mountain Southwest Emmy Award in the Sports Story Short / Long Form Content category for its “Inside Access – No Pressure No Diamonds” documentary, and was honored with the award in November. The team earned three total nominations – Editor News/Sports (Vince Dwyer) and Sports Program – Live or Post-Produced (Inside Access, On the Clock).
Nate Steele, Executive Producer, Video Content & Live Production, Wesley Fry, Senior Producer, Vince Dwyer, Senior Producer, John Gray, Senior Producer, and Kevin Thompson, Senior Motion Graphics Producer, all received the award for the Inside Access episode. The 2023 honor marks the second such time the team has been recognized after winning a 2022 Emmy for “Leighton’s Legacy” in its Sports Story Content category, as well.
“This one is the most special for me because of what went into it from our group, and what it meant for us, to prove to ourselves, that we were capable of it,” Steele said. “Belief has to come from the inside first, but it sure does feel nice to get the recognition. It was great because of them.
“We had the opportunity provided to us by leadership, but without all of them being willing to come in and sweat it out, it’s not possible.”
All of the success came only after the team received unparalleled access from General Manager Bill Armstrong and his staff.