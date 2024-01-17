Coyotes Set to Host Skatin’ for Leighton on Sunday

All proceeds go to Leighton Accardo Memorial Scholarship Fund, benefiting girls’ hockey in Arizona

Skatin for Leighton - 16x9 (1)
By Patrick Brown
@pbrownhockey Arizona Coyotes

It’s time to lace ‘em up for Leighton Accardo once again.

The Arizona Coyotes are hosting the fourth annual Skatin' for Leighton presented by Phoenix Children’s on Sunday, from 9 am – 3 pm. The event is being held at the same location as last year, at Mountain America Stadium, and it’s a special way the organization celebrates the life and legacy of Coyotes Ring of Honor member Leighton Accardo.

Accardo, who was a patient at Phoenix Children’s during her courageous battle against cancer, was just nine years old when she tragically passed away from the disease in Nov. 2020. The event, which raises funds for the Leighton Accardo Memorial Scholarship Fund to benefit girls’ hockey in the state, features music, food, games, and prizes.

Those interested in joining can register for 49 dollars, or purchase general admission tickets for 20 dollars to receive all-day access to the festivities, in a true celebration of her life.

“She would love it,” Leighton’s mom, Carly Accardo, said. “She would just love that all of her friends and all of her family are there together, supporting an amazing cause. She would have been out there roller blading all these laps, and it would be so great to see everyone together.”

Lyndsey Fry, President of the Arizona Kachinas and Arizona Coyotes radio color analyst, held the first event in her honor in Feb. 2021, skating 96 miles across the state to raise money for the same cause.

20210221_SkatinForLeighton_nh34

GLENDALE, AZ - FEBRUARY 21, 2021: Lyndsey Fry with the Accardo family following the initial Skatin’ for Leighton at Gila River Arena on February 21, 2021 in Glendale, Arizona. (Photo by Norm Hall/Arizona Coyotes)

Fast-forward three years and the event is as meaningful as ever when it comes to honoring Leighton’s legacy while simultaneously raising money for a cause that’s near-and-dear to many, including Fry, the Accardos, and the Arizona Coyotes’ organization.

“I really didn't know what it was going to be long term, to be honest,” Fry said. “I'm so proud of where it has gone. It’s so special because it was important to me, and to Leighton’s family, that she never be forgotten.

“To see that continue on, and to see how many girls that we've helped over the years and how many we're going to help in the future in honor of Leighton is just absolutely incredible.”

Coyotes forward Lawson Crouse shares a special bond with the Accardo family, dating back to the time when the organization honored her as a Hockey Fights Cancer ambassador in 2019. He’s made a point to be involved each year with the event, and as one of the few remaining players who was with the team all of those years ago, said he takes an immense amount of pride in continuing her legacy.

Crouse, his wife Claire, and even their celebrity dog, Butter Pig Crouse, are the leading fundraisers for this year’s event, and have also actively recruited other Coyotes players to participate.

“I’ll always remember her determination and the smile that she had on her face each and every day,” Crouse said. “Lyndsey Fry has done an incredible job getting this event going in honor of her, and to continue the legacy that Leighton started, I’m honored to be a part of it and to help in any way that I can.”

20220130_SkatinforLeighton_kg394 (2)

AVONDALE, AZ— JANUARY 30, 2022: Lawson Crouse, Claire Crouse, and Butter Pig Crouse at Skatin’ for Leighton at Phoenix Raceway on January 30, 2022 in Avondale, Arizona. (Photo by Kelsey Grant/Arizona Coyotes)

Carly said both she and her husband, Jeremy, are grateful for the support from Fry, Crouse, and the entire Coyotes organization. She said the family prioritizes Skatin’ For Leighton to ensure her legacy will always live on, especially as the event raises money for the sports that she enjoyed the most.

“I don't really have enough words to describe my gratitude for Lyndsey,” Carly said. “She has 110 percent stood by her promise that Leighton will never be forgotten and that this event will go forward, rain or shine, every year. It just means so much to us that she's so committed.”

She echoed that sentiment for the Crouse family.

“From the moment I met both Lawson and Claire, I was blown away at how nice and how sincere they were,” Carly said. “He's one of the remaining players from when they all came out to our house when she passed away, and they came and visited us and played street hockey with the kids. I think he's taken that on as one of the ones remaining, and he makes sure the new guys and their families know who she is.

“To make sure that her legacy stays in the clubhouse, too, I really appreciate the effort both he and Claire have made to support us.”

Crouse said he wouldn’t have it any other way.

KEV-1856

GLENDALE, AZ - NOVEMBER 20, 2019: Leighton Accardo skates during an Arizona Coyotes practice at Gila River Arena on Nov. 20, 2019 in Glendale, Arizona. (File Photo: Arizona Coyotes)

“There’s countless hours of work with all the people involved,” he said. “To be able to go out there and show your support and help raise some money and some awareness, I think that’s really important.”

Zack Savage, the Coyotes’ Director of Hockey Development, has also had a primary hand in ensuring the event continues to be held annually. This year marks the second consecutive year in which the public event will be held at Mountain America Stadium – it was located at the Phoenix Raceway in 2022 – and he said there will be more activities than ever before compared to previous iterations.

There will be plenty for attendees to do beyond just skating around the concourse, and both current and former Coyotes players will be in attendance as well.

Savage also said the event hits home for him given the multiple loved ones he has lost to the disease over the years, which includes both friends and family members. Leighton would have been a member of the 12U Green Kachinas hockey club this year, which is the team he presently coaches.

“From the first time I met her, her determination and fierceness stood out,” Savage said. “All she cared about was going out there, giving it her all, and competing.

“And that competition is exactly what like the Kachinas are about now. It's just a great tie-in, and all the girls that knew her just want to make sure that they're sharing that positive bond that they had.”

2023129_SkatingforLeighton_it00-04

TEMPE, AZ — JANUARY 29, 2023: The Accardo family at Skatin’ for Leighton at ASU stadium on January 29, 2023 in Tempe, Arizona. (Photo by Isaac Torres/Arizona Coyotes)

Sunday will be a celebration of epic proportions, all for a Coyotes fan whose memory will never be forgotten -- the organization is determined to make sure of it.

“It's all for a really good cause it's, to honor and remember this amazing little girl that who was taken way too soon,” Carly said. “Whether you knew Leighton or you didn't, this young girl put up a good fight, and coming out to support her is 100 percent worth it.”

News Feed

coyotes flames preview 011624

Preview: Coyotes Face Flames in Calgary on Tuesday
coyotes announce 2024 25 season ticket sales

Coyotes Fans can 'Hop on the Wagon' for 2024-25 Season Tickets Beginning Jan. 16
coyotes wild recap 011324

Bjugstad, Ingram Propel Coyotes to 6-0 Win Over Wild
coyotes wild preview 011324

Preview: Coyotes Kick off Road Trip in Minnesota on Saturday
coyotes flames recap 011124

Coyotes Fall to Flames in Final Game of Homestand
coyotes flames preview 011124

Preview: Coyotes Close Out Homestand Against Flames on Thursday
bjugstad partners with foundation reading program 2024

Nick Bjugstad Partners with Arizona Coyotes Foundation to Motivate Valley Students
coyotes bruins recap 010924

Coyotes Top Bruins in Overtime behind Schmaltz’s Game-Winner
coyotes bruins preview 010924

Preview: Coyotes Host Bruins at Mullett Arena on Tuesday
coyotes justin kirkland defies adversity in NHL return 2024

Kirkland Defies Adversity to Make NHL Return, ‘Dream Come True All Over Again’
coyotes jets recap 010724

Coyotes Fall to Jets at Mullett Arena on Sunday
coyotes jets preview 010724

Preview: Guenther to make season debut as Coyotes Host Jets on Sunday 
ingram durzi maccelli crouse fan vote 2024

Ingram, Crouse, Durzi, & Maccelli up for 2024 All-Star Fan Vote
arizona coyotes foundation celebrates 2023 24 grant recipients

Arizona Coyotes Foundation Celebrates 2023-24 Grant Recipients
coyotes islanders recap 010423

Coyotes Fall to Islanders at Mullett Arena on Thursday
clayton keller earns 4th all star honor

Keller Selected to Represent Coyotes at 2024 NHL All-Star Game in Toronto
coyotes islanders preview 010423

Preview: Coyotes Host Islanders in Second Game of Homestand
coyotes launch apparel collab with bauer

Arizona Coyotes Launch Apparel Collaboration with Bauer Hockey