Coyotes Set to Host Skatin’ for Leighton on Sunday

It’s time to lace ‘em up for Leighton Accardo once again.

The Arizona Coyotes are hosting the fourth annual Skatin' for Leighton presented by Phoenix Children’s on Sunday, from 9 am – 3 pm. The event is being held at the same location as last year, at Mountain America Stadium, and it’s a special way the organization celebrates the life and legacy of Coyotes Ring of Honor member Leighton Accardo.

Accardo, who was a patient at Phoenix Children’s during her courageous battle against cancer, was just nine years old when she tragically passed away from the disease in Nov. 2020. The event, which raises funds for the Leighton Accardo Memorial Scholarship Fund to benefit girls’ hockey in the state, features music, food, games, and prizes.

Those interested in joining can register for 49 dollars, or purchase general admission tickets for 20 dollars to receive all-day access to the festivities, in a true celebration of her life.

“She would love it,” Leighton’s mom, Carly Accardo, said. “She would just love that all of her friends and all of her family are there together, supporting an amazing cause. She would have been out there roller blading all these laps, and it would be so great to see everyone together.”

Lyndsey Fry, President of the Arizona Kachinas and Arizona Coyotes radio color analyst, held the first event in her honor in Feb. 2021, skating 96 miles across the state to raise money for the same cause.