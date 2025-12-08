Saluting The General

MONTREAL – He may be a man of few words, but for Andrei Markov’s teammates and fans, his actions were all the talking they needed.

In a city and hockey market that celebrates flair and sensation, Markov’s quiet demeanor was certainly an outlier for someone regarded as a fan favorite. But it didn’t stop the defenseman, who was celebrated with a Homecoming tribute night at the Bell Centre on December 3, from establishing himself as a Canadiens great on a franchise rife with legendary blue-liners.

“He was quiet. There's no doubt about it; he brought a quiet presence, but Marky was always the type of guy who led by example,” praised the Club’s winningest goaltender, Carey Price, who played with Markov for 10 seasons. “He let his actions speak for themselves.”

Habs fans are known to gravitate towards players with flair, guys who feed off the electric energy of the Montreal crowd and return the favor. But while the Russian-born Markov may never have been a big talker in his time in the city, he was still able to communicate to Canadiens faithful in a language they understand perfectly well.

“People in Montreal, the fans, they know their hockey. They’re able to recognize good players who play well,” described former goaltender Jose Theodore, Markov’s teammate for five seasons. “He loved Montreal, he loved playing here. And, there’s nothing not to like about Andrei Markov, both on the ice and off it.”

A late pick in the 1998 NHL Draft – getting plucked in the sixth round at 162nd-overall – Markov became an endurable fixture on the blue line for the Canadiens. The 6-foot, 200-pound defender played 990 games in a Montreal uniform, including 81-plus games in three of his final four seasons in the League despite a number of injury setbacks earlier in his career.

Endurance, his former teammates say, that can be credited to his rigorous preparation regimen.

“Marky, he was kind of a pillar on the backend for years and years around here. He's an incredibly smart player. Year after year, he went through a tough injury, bounced back; [he had an] incredible work ethic,” recalled Brendan Gallagher of the Habs’ former No. 79, who missed 35 games with a lacerated ankle in 2009-10 before returning two months ahead of schedule and scoring a pair of goals in his first game back. “And when you thought of the Montreal Canadiens, honestly, he was kind of the face that would come to mind. He was a very important player for this organization for a very long time, and I'm happy I got to play with him.”