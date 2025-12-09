TBL@MTL: What you need to know

MONTREAL – Following a day off, the Canadiens will host the Lightning and Pride Night at the Bell Centre on Tuesday.
Here’s what you need to know heading into the game:
GAME FACTS
First of four meetings this season with Tampa Bay
WHEN
Tuesday, December 9 at 7:00 p.m. ET
WHERE
Bell Centre – Montreal, QC
TV & STREAMING
TSN2, RDS
RADIO
TSN 690, 98.5 FM
STATISTICS
WHAT’S HAPPENING AT THE BELL CENTRE
Pride Night
The Montreal Canadiens are proud to celebrate love, diversity and inclusion via a variety of initiatives on Tuesday:
TEAM COMPARISONS
It’s another busy week for the Habs with four games on the docket, split equally between home and the road. But if you’re head coach Martin St-Louis, your sole focus is on the next game, and that’s against Tampa Bay. Last season, the Canadiens won their regular season series against the Bolts with two wins in three contests. Montreal will need to take advantage of the fact that Jon Cooper’s troops are facing the Bleu-Blanc-Rouge in the second half of a back-to-back.
Speaking of which, the Lightning were blanked for a second game in a row following a 2-0 loss against the Maple Leafs in Toronto on Monday. Tampa Bay will be hungry to turn things around as they've dropped four straight and have only generated four goals in as many games this month. The Atlantic Division leaders are on a four-game road trip with additional stops in New Jersey and New York (Islanders) before returning home.
SEASON SERIES
Dec. 9 vs. TBL:
Dec. 28 @ TBL:
Mar. 31 @ TBL:
Apr. 9 vs. MTL:
PLAYERS TO WATCH FOR
While Cole Caufield continues to put up impressive numbers and matched a career high for points in consecutive games (11) on Sunday, we’re going to turn our attention to his linemate and captain, Nick Suzuki. The latter leads the team in assists (24), points (32), and differential (+12), in addition to finding the scoresheet eight times in his last 10 games.
On the other end of the ice, the Canadiens will need to watch out for Nikita Kucherov. The winger returned to action on Monday after missing Saturday’s game against the Islanders with an undisclosed injury. In 25 games this season, Kucherov has registered 34 points (12G, 22A).
BY THE NUMBERS: BOLTS-HABS
Here’s how the Lightning and Canadiens match up by the numbers:
Lightning
📈
Canadiens
16-10-2
RECORD
15-10-3
3.14
GOALS FOR/GAME
3.21
2.61
GOALS AGAINST/GAME
3.46
15.91%
POWER PLAY
25.64%
86.67%
PENALTY KILL
77.53%
Hagel (17)
GOALS
Caufield (16)
Kucherov (22)
ASSISTS
Suzuki (24)
Kucherov (34)
POINTS
Suzuki (32)
Moser (16)
+/- DIFFERENTIAL
Suzuki (12)
LINEUP NEWS
The Canadiens are scheduled for a morning skate at 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday. Subscribe to or follow the team on YouTube, Facebook and X (@CanadiensMTL) to catch St-Louis' press conference and player media availabilities around 11:00 a.m., and keep an eye on the Canadiens social accounts for any potential lineup news. For the full official lineup, check back on the team’s social accounts closer to puck drop.
