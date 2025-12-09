TBL@MTL: What you need to know

WHAT’S HAPPENING AT THE BELL CENTRE

Pride Night

The Montreal Canadiens are proud to celebrate love, diversity and inclusion via a variety of initiatives on Tuesday:

Performances of the national anthems by the Montreal Gay Men’s Chorus (CGDM);

Pregame and intermission performances in-arena by guest DJ TiZi;

Special menu items available from guest concession Le Saloon in M2 Marché Montréal Loto-Québec, as part of The Restaurant Spotlight powered by Interac;

Pride pins worn by members of the organization;

Pride caps and T-shirts available for sale at Tricolore Sports, with 10% of profits benefiting GRIS-Montreal;

A pregame awareness workshop for local U13 hockey coaches, presented by GRIS-Montreal;

Volunteers from GRIS-Montreal in attendance thanks to the generosity of Ford Canada.

TEAM COMPARISONS

It’s another busy week for the Habs with four games on the docket, split equally between home and the road. But if you’re head coach Martin St-Louis, your sole focus is on the next game, and that’s against Tampa Bay. Last season, the Canadiens won their regular season series against the Bolts with two wins in three contests. Montreal will need to take advantage of the fact that Jon Cooper’s troops are facing the Bleu-Blanc-Rouge in the second half of a back-to-back.

Speaking of which, the Lightning were blanked for a second game in a row following a 2-0 loss against the Maple Leafs in Toronto on Monday. Tampa Bay will be hungry to turn things around as they've dropped four straight and have only generated four goals in as many games this month. The Atlantic Division leaders are on a four-game road trip with additional stops in New Jersey and New York (Islanders) before returning home.

SEASON SERIES

Dec. 9 vs. TBL:

Dec. 28 @ TBL:

Mar. 31 @ TBL:

Apr. 9 vs. MTL:

PLAYERS TO WATCH FOR

While Cole Caufield continues to put up impressive numbers and matched a career high for points in consecutive games (11) on Sunday, we’re going to turn our attention to his linemate and captain, Nick Suzuki. The latter leads the team in assists (24), points (32), and differential (+12), in addition to finding the scoresheet eight times in his last 10 games.

On the other end of the ice, the Canadiens will need to watch out for Nikita Kucherov. The winger returned to action on Monday after missing Saturday’s game against the Islanders with an undisclosed injury. In 25 games this season, Kucherov has registered 34 points (12G, 22A).

BY THE NUMBERS: BOLTS-HABS

Here’s how the Lightning and Canadiens match up by the numbers: