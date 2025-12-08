STL@MTL: Game recap 

Canadiens unable to complete weekend sweep as they fall to Blues on Sunday


By Montreal Canadiens


MONTREAL – The Canadiens slipped on Sunday, dropping a 4-3 decision to the St. Louis Blues at the Bell Centre.

Montreal led 2-1 after one, but St. Louis converted twice in less than a minute to open the second and padded their lead in the third, which ultimately decided the game.

Lane Hutson, Cole Caufield and Noah Dobson scored for the Habs. With his goal, Caufield extended his point streak to 11 games, tying a career high.

The Canadiens outshot the Blues 26-18 on Sunday.

For more stats, check out the NHL’s Gamecenter summary here.

Roster

Montreal goals

P1 12:20 1-[1] Hutson (Bolduc, Davidson)

STL@MTL: Hutson scores goal against Jordan Binnington

P1 19:03 1-[2] Caufield (Suzuki, Dobson)

STL@MTL: Caufield scores goal against Jordan Binnington

P3 16:15 4-[3] Dobson (Matheson, Demidov)

St. Louis goals

P1 08:57 [1]-0 Schenn (Fowler, Holloway) – PPG

P2 00:26 [2]-1 Holloway (Schenn, Parayko)

P2 01:05 [3]-2 Buchnevich (Thomas, Faulk)

P3 10:24 [4]-2 Schenn (Holloway, Joseph)

What’s next

The Canadiens welcome the Tampa Bay Lightning to town on Pride Night presented by Scotiabank on Tuesday. For tickets, click here.

