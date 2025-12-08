STL@MTL: Game recap 

MONTREAL – The Canadiens slipped on Sunday, dropping a 4-3 decision to the St. Louis Blues at the Bell Centre.

Montreal led 2-1 after one, but St. Louis converted twice in less than a minute to open the second and padded their lead in the third, which ultimately decided the game.

Lane Hutson, Cole Caufield and Noah Dobson scored for the Habs. With his goal, Caufield extended his point streak to 11 games, tying a career high.

The Canadiens outshot the Blues 26-18 on Sunday.

For more stats, check out the NHL’s Gamecenter summary here.