STL@MTL: What you need to know

MONTREAL — The Canadiens are looking to end the weekend with four points when they host the Blues at the Bell Centre on Sunday.
Here’s what you need to know heading into the game:
GAME FACTS
Caufield could match his career high in points in consecutive games vs. St. Louis
WHEN
Sunday, December 7 at 7:00 p.m. ET
WHERE
Bell Centre – Montreal, QC
TV & STREAMING
TSN2, RDS
RADIO
TSN 690, 98.5 FM
TICKETS
STATISTICS
TEAM COMPARISONS
For the fourth game in a row, Montreal’s power play was a factor as it produced the team’s lone goal in regulation in a 2-1 shootout win over the Maple Leafs in Toronto on Saturday. Combined with a 22-save performance by Jakub Dobes and a solid team effort, Martin St-Louis’ men enter Sunday’s contest with a red-hot man advantage and on a two-game win streak.
Like the Habs, the Blues played the night before and captured a 2-1 win over the Senators in Ottawa. Much credit goes to Joel Hofer, who stopped 41 shots en route to snapping a two-game losing streak. Jordan Kyrou, who ranks second in points on St-Louis, went down with a lower-body injury following a collision along the boards in the first period and did not return. Jim Montgomery’s men rank seventh in the Central Division with 27 points.
SEASON SERIES
Dec. 7 vs. STL:
Jan. 3 @ STL:
PLAYERS TO WATCH FOR
Scoring the Habs’ only goal in 60 minutes of play against Toronto, Cole Caufield added a point in a 10th consecutive game, bringing his season totals to 15 goals and 15 assists. Regarding his point streak, the 24-year-old winger is only one game away from matching his career high (11).
Meanwhile, Jake Neighbours found the back of the net twice for the Blues on Saturday. Since returning from injury in November, the 23-year-old winger has registered five points (2G, 3A) in nine games.
BY THE NUMBERS: BLUES-HABS
Here’s how the Blues and Canadiens match up by the numbers:
Blues
📈
Canadiens
10-12-7
RECORD
15-9-3
2.52
GOALS FOR/GAME
3.22
3.41
GOALS AGAINST/GAME
3.44
18.2%
POWER PLAY
26.3%
76.7%
PENALTY KILL
78.2%
Kyrou, Neighbours (8)
GOALS
Caufield (15)
Thomas (13)
ASSISTS
Suzuki (23)
Thomas (17)
POINTS
Suzuki (31)
Skinner (1)
+/- DIFFERENTIAL
Suzuki (11)
LINEUP NEWS
The Canadiens will not hold a morning skate or a pregame media availability on Sunday. St-Louis said on Friday that Samuel Montembeault is likely to be in net against the Blues. For the full official lineup, check back on the team’s social accounts closer to puck drop.
