STL@MTL: What you need to know

For the fourth game in a row, Montreal’s power play was a factor as it produced the team’s lone goal in regulation in a 2-1 shootout win over the Maple Leafs in Toronto on Saturday. Combined with a 22-save performance by Jakub Dobes and a solid team effort, Martin St-Louis’ men enter Sunday’s contest with a red-hot man advantage and on a two-game win streak.

Like the Habs, the Blues played the night before and captured a 2-1 win over the Senators in Ottawa. Much credit goes to Joel Hofer, who stopped 41 shots en route to snapping a two-game losing streak. Jordan Kyrou, who ranks second in points on St-Louis, went down with a lower-body injury following a collision along the boards in the first period and did not return. Jim Montgomery’s men rank seventh in the Central Division with 27 points.

Scoring the Habs’ only goal in 60 minutes of play against Toronto, Cole Caufield added a point in a 10th consecutive game, bringing his season totals to 15 goals and 15 assists. Regarding his point streak, the 24-year-old winger is only one game away from matching his career high (11).

Meanwhile, Jake Neighbours found the back of the net twice for the Blues on Saturday. Since returning from injury in November, the 23-year-old winger has registered five points (2G, 3A) in nine games.

