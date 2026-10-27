MTL@STL: What you need to know

Canadiens return to regular scheduled indoor programming in Missouri

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By Montreal Canadiens
@CanadiensMTL canadiens.com

ST. LOUIS – From the outdoor rink in Winnipeg to the indoor confines of Enterprise Center, the Canadiens continue their road trip Tuesday night with a matchup against the St. Louis Blues.

Here’s what you need to know heading into the game:

GAME FACTS

SEASON SERIES

Oct. 27 @ STL:

Jan. 21 vs. STL:

BY THE NUMBERS: HABS-BLUES

Here’s how the Canadiens and Blues match up by the numbers:

LINEUP NEWS

The Canadiens are not scheduled for a morning skate on Tuesday. For the full official lineup, check back on the team’s social accounts on Instagram, Facebook and X closer to puck drop.

EXCLUSIVE GAME DAY OFFER FROM KFC 

This season, when the Canadiens hit the ice, fans can score a Snack Poutine & Original Recipe Slider for just $6.99 at participating KFC restaurants in Montreal and surrounding areas.

Home or away, the deal is on every regular-season game day. Grab yours in restaurant, on KFC.ca or the KFC app, and make KFC part of your game day lineup.

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