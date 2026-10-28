MTL@STL: Game recap

ST. LOUIS – Florian Xhekaj scored his first career NHL goal and Jacob Fowler got his second shutout of the season as the Habs earned their third straight win, defeating the Blues 2-0 on Tuesday.

After a scoreless first period, Zachary Bolduc got the Canadiens on the board at the 8:57 mark of the middle frame with his fifth of the season and his first against his former team.

Xhekaj padded the lead early in the third stanza with a nifty tip-in that survived video review for his first marker in the NHL.

Fowler was outstanding between the pipes for Montreal, turning aside 46 shots – a whopping 24 of them in the third period – to earn his second shutout of the season. He now holds the franchise record for most saves by a rookie backstop in a shutout.

Josh Anderson celebrated his 700th career game in the League, recording two shots, three hits, and two blocked shots.

For more stats, check out the NHL’s Gamecenter summary here.

Roster