MTL@STL: Game recap

Bolduc, F. Xhekaj score, Fowler sets franchise record in shutout win over St. Louis

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By Montreal Canadiens
@CanadiensMTL canadiens.com

ST. LOUIS – Florian Xhekaj scored his first career NHL goal and Jacob Fowler got his second shutout of the season as the Habs earned their third straight win, defeating the Blues 2-0 on Tuesday.

After a scoreless first period, Zachary Bolduc got the Canadiens on the board at the 8:57 mark of the middle frame with his fifth of the season and his first against his former team.

Xhekaj padded the lead early in the third stanza with a nifty tip-in that survived video review for his first marker in the NHL.

Fowler was outstanding between the pipes for Montreal, turning aside 46 shots – a whopping 24 of them in the third period – to earn his second shutout of the season. He now holds the franchise record for most saves by a rookie backstop in a shutout.

Josh Anderson celebrated his 700th career game in the League, recording two shots, three hits, and two blocked shots.

For more stats, check out the NHL’s Gamecenter summary here.

Roster

Montreal goals

P2 08:37 [1]-0 Bolduc (Matheson, Texier)

MTL@STL: Bolduc scores goal against Jordan Binnington

P3 02:17 [2]-0 F. Xhekaj (Matheson, Dach)

MTL@STL: Xhekaj scores goal against Jordan Binnington

Montreal wraps up their road trip against the Stars in Dallas on Thursday. Puck drop is set for just after 8:00 p.m. ET.

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