Canadiens to honor Guy Lafleur's legacy with a special 50/50 raffle

MONTREAL – The Montreal Canadiens’ second special 50/50 raffle of the season will benefit the CHUM Foundation’s Guy Lafleur Fund. Founded by the hockey legend in 2021, the fund helps advance personalized medicine research in oncology – an approach that considers the uniqueness of each person and each cancer to develop more effective and tailored treatments.

The special 50/50 raffle will coincide with the team’s annual Hockey Fights Cancer Night at the Bell Centre on November 14. Tickets for the 50/50 are available now at canadiens.com/raffle.

“The Guy Lafleur Fund brings hope to patients today and for generations to come. By supporting research and innovation at the CHUM and at its research center, the Fund helps advance the fight against cancer while reducing the long-term impacts and side effects of treatment,” said CHUM Foundation President and Chief Executive Officer Pascale Bouchard. “Through this raffle, hockey fans have an opportunity to carry on Guy Lafleur’s extraordinary legacy while making a tangible difference in people’s lives. We sincerely thank the Montreal Canadiens for joining forces with the CHUM Foundation in support of this important cause.”

On November 20, the Canadiens will also collaborate with the CHUM Foundation to co-host The Number 10 Gala, a fundraising event benefiting both the Guy Lafleur Fund and the Centennial Emergency Fund. The event will bring the community together to celebrate Guy Lafleur's legacy while raising funds to support cancer research and essential care.

“The impact Guy Lafleur had on the Montreal Canadiens and on generations of Quebecers extends well beyond his on-ice exploits,” said Groupe CH President, Sports and Entertainment, France Margaret Bélanger. “He was an extraordinary ambassador for our organization and someone who cared deeply about giving back to the community. Supporting the Guy Lafleur Fund is a meaningful way for our organization and our fans to honor his legacy while helping raise money and visibility for a cause that will make a real difference for patients and their families.”

Fans are invited to participate in the special 50/50 raffle for a chance to win while supporting the Guy Lafleur Fund and its mission to advance cancer research.

For more information about the team’s special 50/50 raffle initiatives or to submit a Quebec organization for consideration to become a beneficiary of a future raffle, visit canadiens.com/special5050.

About the CHUM Foundation

For 28 years, the CHUM Foundation has brought together a committed community around a shared goal: supporting the development of a world-class hospital where every patient can receive the best possible care, right here in Quebec. Thanks to the generosity of its donors, the Foundation provides complementary funding that drives innovation, accelerates technological development and enables the CHUM to excel in patient care, research and education. For more information, visit fondationduchum.com.

About the Guy Lafleur Fund at the CHUM Foundation

Established by Guy Lafleur in 2021 while he was battling cancer, the Guy Lafleur Fund at the CHUM Foundation supports oncology research at the CHUM and its research center to accelerate the development of personalized cancer treatments. Through precision medicine, research and care teams work to better understand the unique characteristics of each cancer and develop increasingly targeted and effective therapeutic approaches, offering new hope to patients and their loved ones. For more information, visit https://fondationduchum.com/en/about/foundation-allies/guy-lafleur-fund/.