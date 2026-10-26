MTL@WPG: Game recap 

WINNIPEG – The Habs brewed up an outdoor win in Winnipeg on Sunday.

Lane Hutson and Kaiden Guhle were the goalscorers for the Canadiens, who arrived at the 2026 NHL Heritage Classic dressed as Montreal brewery workers before registering a 2-1 win in the all-Canadian event.

Hutson opened at scoring at 7:19 in the middle frame by completing a tape-to-tape play from Noah Dobson to beat Stuart Skinner. Guhle doubled the lead less than four minutes later with a shot from the blue line for the eventual game winner.

Isak Rosen got the Jets on the board late in the third, but that was all that Jacob Fowler would allow, stopping 33 of 34 shots he faced for the win. Fowler also became the youngest goalie in NHL history to start an outdoor game at 21 years, 335 days old.

With the result, Montreal improves to 3-2-0 all-time in outdoor games since 2003.

For more stats, check out the NHL’s Gamecenter summary here.

Roster