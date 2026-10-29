MTL@DAL: What you need to know

DALLAS – The Canadiens will look to put the finishing touches on a perfect four-game road trip when they take on the high-powered Dallas Stars at American Airlines Center on Thursday.
Here’s what you need to know heading into the game:
GAME FACTS
Habs eye perfect road trip against high-powered Stars
DALLAS – The Canadiens will look to put the finishing touches on a perfect four-game road trip when they take on the high-powered Dallas Stars at American Airlines Center on Thursday.
Here’s what you need to know heading into the game:
GAME FACTS
SEASON SERIES
Oct. 29 @ DAL:
Jan. 27 vs. DAL:
BY THE NUMBERS: HABS-STARS
Here’s how the Canadiens and Stars match up by the numbers:
LINEUP NEWS
The Canadiens are not scheduled for a morning skate on Thursday. For the full official lineup, check back on the team’s social accounts on Instagram, Facebook and X closer to puck drop.
EXCLUSIVE GAME DAY OFFER FROM KFC
This season, when the Canadiens hit the ice, fans can score a Snack Poutine & Original Recipe Slider for just $6.99 at participating KFC restaurants in Montreal and surrounding areas.
Home or away, the deal is on every regular-season game day. Grab yours in restaurant, on KFC.ca or the KFC app, and make KFC part of your game day lineup.