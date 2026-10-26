Fowler named NHL’s third star of the week

MONTREAL – The NHL announced on Monday that Canadiens goaltender Jacob Fowler is the League’s third star of the week for the period ending on October 25, 2026.

Fowler appeared in two games for the Canadiens last week, helping his team to a 4-1 win in Chicago on Friday night, and a 2-1 win over the Jets in the 2026 Heritage Classic in Winnipeg on Sunday.

The American backstop became the youngest goalie in NHL history to start an outdoor game on Sunday.

Fowler has now won his last five games, the third-longest win streak by a goalie in the NHL this season, and one of the longest strings by a rookie Canadiens netminder since 1986-87.