Updates from practice - Oct. 27

Dvorak, Guhle continued practicing in standard jerseys

BROSSARD - The Canadiens held a practice at the CN Sports Complex in Brossard on Friday, following Thursday night's comeback win over the Blue Jackets.

Twenty-three players were full participants in the skate:

Forwards
Defensemen
Goalies
40 Joel Armia
52 Justin Barron
34 Jake Allen
17 Josh Anderson
21 Kaiden Guhle
35 Samuel Montembeault
22 Cole Caufield
54 Jordan Harris
35 Cayden Primeau
71 Jake Evans
26 Johnathan Kovacevic
11 Brendan Gallagher
8 Mike Matheson
49 Rafaël Harvey-Pinard
27 Gustav Lindström 
91 Sean Monahan
72 Arber Xhekaj
15 Alex Newhook
70 Tanner Pearson
55 Michael Pezzetta
20 Juraj Slafkovsky
14 Nick Suzuki
56 Jesse Ylönen

The Jets (4-3-0) are in town on Saturday for Halloween Night presented by Haribo at the Bell Centre. Game time is set for 7:00 p.m. ET. For tickets, click here.

The Canadiens then head to Vegas on Sunday where they'll practice at T-Mobile Arena ahead of their Monday meeting with the Golden Knights (7-0-0).