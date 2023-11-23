News Feed

Canadiens hit the high note in Vegas 

Canadiens hit the high note in Vegas 
MTL@ANA: Game recap

MTL@ANA: Game recap
Updates from morning skate – Nov. 22 

Updates from morning skate – Nov. 22
Canadiens announce Air Canada as official road jersey partner

Canadiens announce Air Canada as official road jersey partner
MTL@ANA: What you need to know

MTL@ANA: What you need to know
Mattias Norlinder recalled from the Laval Rocket 

Mattias Norlinder recalled from the Laval Rocket 
Updates from practice – Nov. 21 

Updates from practice – Nov. 21 
Medical updates on Jordan Harris and Rafaël Harvey-Pinard

Medical updates on Jordan Harris and Rafaël Harvey-Pinard 
CH Weekly: November 20 to 26

CH Weekly: November 20 to 26
Updates from practice - Nov. 20

Updates from practice - Nov. 20
Canadiens make pair of roster moves

Canadiens make pair of roster moves
MTL@BOS: Game recap

MTL@BOS: Game recap
MTL@BOS: What you need to know

MTL@BOS: What you need to know
Updates from practice - Nov. 17

Updates from practice - Nov. 17
VGK@MTL: Game recap

VGK@MTL: Game recap
The Montreal Canadiens pay tribute to Karl Tremblay

The Montreal Canadiens pay tribute to Karl Tremblay
Updates from optional morning skate - Nov. 16

Updates from optional morning skate - Nov. 16
National Lacrosse League returns to Montreal for its first regular season game in Quebec since 2002 

National Lacrosse League returns to Montreal for its first regular season game in Quebec since 2002 

Updates from practice - Nov. 23

The Habs held a practice on American Thanksgiving

20231123-chc-VMB_0691-matheson-dvorak-caufield
By Montreal Canadiens
@CanadiensMTL canadiens.com

SAN JOSE – Following their 4-3 win over the Anaheim Ducks, the Canadiens were back to work at SAP Center in San Jose on Thursday during American Thanksgiving.

Sean Monahan did not participate in today’s on-ice session (therapy day).

Prior to joining the main group, Josh Anderson worked one-on-one with Canadiens director of hockey development Adam Nicolas. All three netminders also hopped onto the ice early to work with goalie coach Eric Raymond, in addition to Juraj Slafkovsky and Jesse Ylönen who took shots on them.

At practice, forwards, defensemen and goalies were split into separate groups for some time. The same forward lines featured in Wednesday’s game against the Ducks were intact, aside from players swapping in for Monahan.

Twenty-one players laced up their skates.

Forwards
Defensemen
Goalies
17 Josh Anderson
52 Justin Barron
34 Jake Allen
22 Cole Caufield
21 Kaiden Guhle
35 Samuel Montembeault
28 Christian Dvorak
26 Johnathan Kovacevic
30 Cayden Primeau
71 Jake Evans
27 Gustav Lindström
11 Brendan Gallagher
8 Mike Matheson
15 Alex Newhook
59 Mattias Norlinder
70 Tanner Pearson
47 Jayden Struble
55 Michael Pezzetta
20 Juraj Slafkovsky
14 Nick Suzuki
56 Jesse Ylönen

During his media availability, head coach Martin St-Louis confirmed that Cayden Primeau will get the start in San Jose on Friday.

Since it’s a holiday weekend for Americans, puck drop is scheduled for 3:30 p.m. ET.