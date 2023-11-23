SAN JOSE – Following their 4-3 win over the Anaheim Ducks, the Canadiens were back to work at SAP Center in San Jose on Thursday during American Thanksgiving.
Updates from practice - Nov. 23
The Habs held a practice on American Thanksgiving
Sean Monahan did not participate in today’s on-ice session (therapy day).
Prior to joining the main group, Josh Anderson worked one-on-one with Canadiens director of hockey development Adam Nicolas. All three netminders also hopped onto the ice early to work with goalie coach Eric Raymond, in addition to Juraj Slafkovsky and Jesse Ylönen who took shots on them.
At practice, forwards, defensemen and goalies were split into separate groups for some time. The same forward lines featured in Wednesday’s game against the Ducks were intact, aside from players swapping in for Monahan.
Twenty-one players laced up their skates.
Forwards
Defensemen
Goalies
17 Josh Anderson
52 Justin Barron
34 Jake Allen
22 Cole Caufield
21 Kaiden Guhle
35 Samuel Montembeault
28 Christian Dvorak
26 Johnathan Kovacevic
30 Cayden Primeau
71 Jake Evans
27 Gustav Lindström
11 Brendan Gallagher
8 Mike Matheson
15 Alex Newhook
59 Mattias Norlinder
70 Tanner Pearson
47 Jayden Struble
55 Michael Pezzetta
20 Juraj Slafkovsky
14 Nick Suzuki
56 Jesse Ylönen
During his media availability, head coach Martin St-Louis confirmed that Cayden Primeau will get the start in San Jose on Friday.
Since it’s a holiday weekend for Americans, puck drop is scheduled for 3:30 p.m. ET.