Updates from practice - Nov. 23

Sean Monahan did not participate in today’s on-ice session (therapy day).

Prior to joining the main group, Josh Anderson worked one-on-one with Canadiens director of hockey development Adam Nicolas. All three netminders also hopped onto the ice early to work with goalie coach Eric Raymond, in addition to Juraj Slafkovsky and Jesse Ylönen who took shots on them.

At practice, forwards, defensemen and goalies were split into separate groups for some time. The same forward lines featured in Wednesday’s game against the Ducks were intact, aside from players swapping in for Monahan.

Twenty-one players laced up their skates.