Updates from practice – Feb. 4

Earlier in the day, the Canadiens announced that they had signed Brandon Gignac to a two-year, two-way contract and the forward was on the ice with the big club on Sunday.

Head coach Martin St-Louis told reporters after the skate that Gignac’s contract was well-earned.

“Nothing is handed to you. For Gignac, it was deserved. I really liked his training camp, last year too. He’s a player who doesn’t give up, who’s trying to carve out a place for himself. Obviously, he’s done that a lot in Laval the last two years,” said the coach of Gignac, who was leading the AHL’s Laval Rocket with 42 points when he inked his new deal. “What’s happening now is deserved and it’s a great opportunity for him.”