Updates from practice – Feb. 4

The Habs returned to the CN Sports Complex in Brossard on Sunday after their bye week
BROSSARD - The Canadiens were back on the ice at the CN Sports Complex for practice following their bye week.
Here's who took to the ice on Sunday:
Forwards
Defensemen
Goalies
17 Josh Anderson
21 Kaiden Guhle
34 Jake Allen
40 Joel Armia
54 Jordan Harris
35 Samuel Montembeault
22 Cole Caufield
26 Johnathan Kovacevic
30 Cayden Primeau
82 Lucas Condotta
8 Mike Matheson
71 Jake Evans
58 David Savard
11 Brendan Gallagher
47 Jayden Struble
74 Brandon Gignac
72 Arber Xhekaj
49 Rafaël Harvey-Pinard
15 Alex Newhook
70 Tanner Pearson
55 Michael Pezzetta
20 Juraj Slafkovsky
14 Nick Suzuki
56 Jesse Ylönen
Earlier in the day, the Canadiens announced that they had signed Brandon Gignac to a two-year, two-way contract and the forward was on the ice with the big club on Sunday.
Head coach Martin St-Louis told reporters after the skate that Gignac’s contract was well-earned.
“Nothing is handed to you. For Gignac, it was deserved. I really liked his training camp, last year too. He’s a player who doesn’t give up, who’s trying to carve out a place for himself. Obviously, he’s done that a lot in Laval the last two years,” said the coach of Gignac, who was leading the AHL’s Laval Rocket with 42 points when he inked his new deal. “What’s happening now is deserved and it’s a great opportunity for him.”
Alex Newhook took part in his first full skate with the team. He last played on November 30 against the Florida Panthers and has been out recovering from a high ankle sprain.
As well, forward Lucas Condotta was recalled from the Rocket on Sunday and he also joined the Canadiens for practice.
The Habs skate again on Monday morning before departing for Washington. They face the Capitals on Tuesday night at Capital One Arena.