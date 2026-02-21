Updates from practice – Feb. 21

BROSSARD – The Canadiens welcomed back Alexandre Texier to practice on Saturday.
The 26-year-old spent the last two weeks representing France at the Olympic Winter Games in Milan.
He joined 19 other Habs on the ice for practice:
Texier returns to practice after representing France in at Olympic Winter Games
Samuel Montembeault was absent.
The Canadiens host their annual skills competition at the Bell Centre on Sunday at 1:00 p.m. ET.