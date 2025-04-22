Lucie Lachance: Giving back to Gallagher

And so, in a trying time for the 32-year-old, it should come as no surprise that those perceptive fans, to whom he’s so endeared himself, would give back.

In early March, Gallagher’s mom, Della, passed away following a three-and-a-half-year battle with cancer.

Lucie Lachance is one of those fans who was inspired by the way Gallagher plays. She says she first fell in love with the Canadiens because of Patrick Roy, and her love was rekindled when she discovered Gallagher at the 2016 Winter Classic against the Boston Bruins.

“He was everywhere. I think he was coming back from a big injury and he gave it his all in that game. I was at home sick, I had the flu, I was bedridden, and I was out of it. But watching him, I couldn’t stop myself from following the game. That stayed with me,” she recounted of Gallagher, who recorded a goal and an assist in the marquee contest. “I love his energy and his passion. He’s a warrior.”

A native of Gatineau, QC, Lachance has a fair bit of No. 11’s memorabilia which she treasures, but when she learned of Della’s passing, she knew there was one item she’d have to part ways with.

It was a Hockey Fights Cancer warmup jersey Gallagher had dedicated to his mom back in 2022.

Lachance immediately made the decision that the jersey belonged with Gallagher and his family and should be given back to them.

“When I saw that his mom passed away, I told myself, ‘I need to return this jersey to the family. It belongs to them, it no longer belongs to me,’” she recalled.

Lachance posted on X to offer the jersey, an offer Gallagher graciously accepted. He invited her to Fan Appreciation Night at the Bell Centre on April 16 and, in return, gave her his game-worn jersey from the night along with a stick following the game.