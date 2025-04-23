MTL@WSH: What you need to know | Game 2

Canadiens look to pull even with Capitals before series shifts to Montreal

cms-20250423-prev-EN
By Montreal Canadiens
@CanadiensMTL canadiens.com

WASHINGTON – The Canadiens look to even the series at 1-1 when they face the Washington Capitals in Game 2 at Capital One Arena on Wednesday.

Here’s what you need to know heading into the game:

GAME FACTS

WHEN

Wednesday, April 23 at 7:00 p.m. ET

WHERE

Capital One Arena – Washington, D.C.

TV & STREAMING

CBC, Sportsnet, TVA Sports

RADIO

TSN 690, 98.5 FM

PLAYOFF HUB

STATISTICS

WHAT’S HAPPENING IN MONTREAL

Looking for the best spots in town to watch Game 2 with your friends and fellow Habs fans? Come feel the playoff energy at one of two watch parties in Montreal:

  • L’espace 1909, a 17,000-square foot event space adjacent to the Bell Centre, will be hosting an exclusive not-to-be-missed, catered watch party on Monday. Tickets are required and can be purchased here.
  • The Casino de Montréal will be hosting a buzz-worthy viewing party of their own. Entry is free and thousands of dollars’ worth of prizes are to be won!

For more details on where to watch Habs games through the playoffs, visit the canadiens.com Playoff Central page or click here.

PLAYOFF 50/50 RAFFLE

The Montreal Canadiens Children’s Foundation’s 50/50 raffle is back for the playoffs! All tickets sold during Round 1 will be combined into a single cumulative jackpot, starting at a guaranteed $250,000. The jackpot will continue growing until the end of the final game of the series against the Capitals.

Add a $10 Bonus Raffle ticket to your purchase for a chance to win one of 10 additional prizes, including $10,000 in cash, autographed items, and equipment used by the Habs during the 2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs.

To view the full list of prizes or to purchase tickets, visit 5050.canadiens.com. Must be 18+ and physically located in the province of Quebec at the time of purchase.

KEYS TO THE GAME

The Canadiens – and Samuel Montembeault in particular – weathered an early first-period storm from Washington in Game 1, before settling in and gradually seizing control. It’s a pattern that’s worked all season for Montreal and nearly did again on Monday. But playing with fire can only last so long before it burns you. If the Canadiens want to even the series and take home-ice advantage back to the Bell Centre for Game 3, they’ll need to match the Capitals’ pace and physicality from the opening puck drop.

The Capitals, meanwhile, showed their playoff pedigree in Game 1 — especially in the hit column. Washington administered 42 hits against Montreal, which is 23 more than their season average. As one of the NHL’s least physical teams during the regular season, the Caps sent a clear message on Monday, and you can rest assured they’ll be looking to reassert their physical dominance in Game 2.

Here are three keys to victory for Montreal on Wednesday:

  • Find an early lead and preserve it
  • Match the Capitals’ physicality and pace
  • Keep an eye on No. 8.

HEAD-TO-HEAD

Oct. 31 @ WSH: 6-3 WSH

Dec. 7 @ MTL: 4-2 WSH

Jan. 10 @ WSH: 3-2 MTL (OT)

Apr. 21 @ WSH: 3-2 WSH (OT)

BY THE NUMBERS: HABS-CAPS

Here’s how the Canadiens and Capitals match up by the numbers:

Canadiens

📈

Capitals

0-0-1

RECORD

1-0-0

50%

POWER PLAY

50%

50%

PENALTY KILL

50%

2.00

GOALS FOR/GAME

3.00

3.00

GOALS AGAINST/GAME

2.00

Caufield, Suzuki (1)

GOALS

Ovechkin (2)

Hutson (2)

ASSISTS

Strome (3)

Hutson (2)

POINTS

Ovechkin, Strome (3)

Carrier, Caufield, Slafkovsky, Suzuki (+1)

+/- DIFFERENTIAL

Beauvillier, Ovechkin, Strome (+3)

Heineman (6)

HITS

Ovechkin (7)

LINEUP NEWS

The Canadiens are not scheduled for a morning skate on Wednesday. Martin St-Louis and select players will, however, be made available to the media at the hotel pregame. For the full lineup, check back on the team’s social accounts closer to puck drop.

Related Content

News Feed

Lucie Lachance: Giving back to Gallagher

Lines and defense pairings at practice – Apr. 22

MTL@WSH: Game recap | Game 1

The Foundation launches special 50/50 raffle for 2025 playoffs

MTL@WSH: What you need to know | Game 1

Preview: Canadiens vs. Capitals | Round 1

Lines and defense pairings at practice – Apr. 20

Updates from practice – Apr. 19

Updates from optional practice – Apr. 18

Habs playoff games: where to watch

Nick Suzuki wins the Canadiens’ Molson Cup Player of the Year for 2024-25

Canadiens Round 1 playoff schedule announced

Off the ice with… Eric Fleising

Joshua Roy assigned to Laval Rocket

CAR@MTL: Game recap 

The Canadiens are in – here’s how to get playoff tickets

Josh Anderson wins Jacques Beauchamp-Molson Trophy

Updates from optional morning skate – Apr. 16