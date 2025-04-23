MTL@WSH: What you need to know | Game 2

WASHINGTON – The Canadiens look to even the series at 1-1 when they face the Washington Capitals in Game 2 at Capital One Arena on Wednesday.
Here’s what you need to know heading into the game:
GAME FACTS
Canadiens look to pull even with Capitals before series shifts to Montreal
WHEN
Wednesday, April 23 at 7:00 p.m. ET
WHERE
Capital One Arena – Washington, D.C.
TV & STREAMING
CBC, Sportsnet, TVA Sports
RADIO
TSN 690, 98.5 FM
STATISTICS
KEYS TO THE GAME
The Canadiens – and Samuel Montembeault in particular – weathered an early first-period storm from Washington in Game 1, before settling in and gradually seizing control. It’s a pattern that’s worked all season for Montreal and nearly did again on Monday. But playing with fire can only last so long before it burns you. If the Canadiens want to even the series and take home-ice advantage back to the Bell Centre for Game 3, they’ll need to match the Capitals’ pace and physicality from the opening puck drop.
The Capitals, meanwhile, showed their playoff pedigree in Game 1 — especially in the hit column. Washington administered 42 hits against Montreal, which is 23 more than their season average. As one of the NHL’s least physical teams during the regular season, the Caps sent a clear message on Monday, and you can rest assured they’ll be looking to reassert their physical dominance in Game 2.
Here are three keys to victory for Montreal on Wednesday:
HEAD-TO-HEAD
Oct. 31 @ WSH: 6-3 WSH
Dec. 7 @ MTL: 4-2 WSH
Jan. 10 @ WSH: 3-2 MTL (OT)
Apr. 21 @ WSH: 3-2 WSH (OT)
BY THE NUMBERS: HABS-CAPS
Here’s how the Canadiens and Capitals match up by the numbers:
Canadiens
📈
Capitals
0-0-1
RECORD
1-0-0
50%
POWER PLAY
50%
50%
PENALTY KILL
50%
2.00
GOALS FOR/GAME
3.00
3.00
GOALS AGAINST/GAME
2.00
Caufield, Suzuki (1)
GOALS
Ovechkin (2)
Hutson (2)
ASSISTS
Strome (3)
Hutson (2)
POINTS
Ovechkin, Strome (3)
Carrier, Caufield, Slafkovsky, Suzuki (+1)
+/- DIFFERENTIAL
Beauvillier, Ovechkin, Strome (+3)
Heineman (6)
HITS
Ovechkin (7)
LINEUP NEWS
The Canadiens are not scheduled for a morning skate on Wednesday. Martin St-Louis and select players will, however, be made available to the media at the hotel pregame. For the full lineup, check back on the team’s social accounts closer to puck drop.