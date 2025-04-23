MTL@WSH: What you need to know | Game 2

WHAT’S HAPPENING IN MONTREAL

Looking for the best spots in town to watch Game 2 with your friends and fellow Habs fans? Come feel the playoff energy at one of two watch parties in Montreal:

L’espace 1909, a 17,000-square foot event space adjacent to the Bell Centre, will be hosting an exclusive not-to-be-missed, catered watch party on Monday. Tickets are required and can be purchased here.

The Casino de Montréal will be hosting a buzz-worthy viewing party of their own. Entry is free and thousands of dollars’ worth of prizes are to be won!

For more details on where to watch Habs games through the playoffs, visit the canadiens.com Playoff Central page or click here.

PLAYOFF 50/50 RAFFLE

The Montreal Canadiens Children’s Foundation’s 50/50 raffle is back for the playoffs! All tickets sold during Round 1 will be combined into a single cumulative jackpot, starting at a guaranteed $250,000. The jackpot will continue growing until the end of the final game of the series against the Capitals.

Add a $10 Bonus Raffle ticket to your purchase for a chance to win one of 10 additional prizes, including $10,000 in cash, autographed items, and equipment used by the Habs during the 2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs.

To view the full list of prizes or to purchase tickets, visit 5050.canadiens.com. Must be 18+ and physically located in the province of Quebec at the time of purchase.

KEYS TO THE GAME

The Canadiens – and Samuel Montembeault in particular – weathered an early first-period storm from Washington in Game 1, before settling in and gradually seizing control. It’s a pattern that’s worked all season for Montreal and nearly did again on Monday. But playing with fire can only last so long before it burns you. If the Canadiens want to even the series and take home-ice advantage back to the Bell Centre for Game 3, they’ll need to match the Capitals’ pace and physicality from the opening puck drop.

The Capitals, meanwhile, showed their playoff pedigree in Game 1 — especially in the hit column. Washington administered 42 hits against Montreal, which is 23 more than their season average. As one of the NHL’s least physical teams during the regular season, the Caps sent a clear message on Monday, and you can rest assured they’ll be looking to reassert their physical dominance in Game 2.

Here are three keys to victory for Montreal on Wednesday:

Find an early lead and preserve it

Match the Capitals’ physicality and pace

Keep an eye on No. 8.

HEAD-TO-HEAD

Oct. 31 @ WSH: 6-3 WSH

Dec. 7 @ MTL: 4-2 WSH

Jan. 10 @ WSH: 3-2 MTL (OT)

Apr. 21 @ WSH: 3-2 WSH (OT)

BY THE NUMBERS: HABS-CAPS

Here’s how the Canadiens and Capitals match up by the numbers: