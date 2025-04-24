MTL@WSH: Game recap | Game 2

WASHINGTON – The Canadiens will return to Montreal facing a 2-0 series deficit after falling 3-1 to the Washington Capitals in Game 2 at Capital One Arena on Wednesday.

The Habs generated a flurry of chances in the third period but couldn’t crack Logan Thompson for the equalizer.

Christian Dvorak scored the Canadiens’ lone goal in the opening minutes of the second period.

Samuel Montembeault turned in another strong performance for Montreal, making 29 saves on Wednesday night.

