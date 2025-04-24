MTL@WSH: Game recap | Game 2

Thompson, Capitals withstand Canadiens’ comeback bid in Game 2

By Montreal Canadiens
WASHINGTON – The Canadiens will return to Montreal facing a 2-0 series deficit after falling 3-1 to the Washington Capitals in Game 2 at Capital One Arena on Wednesday.

The Habs generated a flurry of chances in the third period but couldn’t crack Logan Thompson for the equalizer.

Christian Dvorak scored the Canadiens’ lone goal in the opening minutes of the second period.

Samuel Montembeault turned in another strong performance for Montreal, making 29 saves on Wednesday night.

Roster

Montreal goal

P2 01:16 [1]-0 Dvorak (Anderson, Gallagher)

MTL@WSH: Dvorak scores goal against Logan Thompson

Washington goals

P2 03:47 1-[1] McMichael (Raddysh)

P2 04:47 1-[2] Strome (Beauvillier, Leonard)

P3 19:59 1-[3] McMichael (Dubois) – EN

What’s next

The Canadiens and Capitals head to Montreal for Game 3 at the Bell Centre on Friday.

