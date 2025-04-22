MTL@WSH: Game recap | Game 1

WASHINGTON – The Canadiens went down in Game 1, but not without a fight.

Montreal weathered an early storm from Washington and found their rhythm as the game wore on but could not complete the comeback, falling 3-2 in overtime to the Capitals at Capital One Arena on Monday.

Cole Caufield and Nick Suzuki helped the Canadiens erase a two-goal deficit in the third period, but Alex Ovechkin’s overtime winner was the difference in Game 1.

The Habs outshot the Caps 35-32 in a physical battle in the series opener.

Samuel Montembeault stood tall between the pipes for the visitors, turning aside 29 of 32 shots to keep his team within striking distance throughout the night.

For more stats, check out the NHL’s Gamecenter summary here.

