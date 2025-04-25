Updates from morning skate – Apr. 25

During his pregame press conference, head coach Martin St-Louis mentioned that a few players are battling some ailments and we should expect to see more players than usual taking part in warmups ahead of puck drop. There will likely be some game-time decisions for the lineup.

The city is buzzing with excitement for tonight’s first home playoff game. If you’re looking to be a part of the hype, head to L’espace 1909 or the Fan Jam presented by La Cage located in the Rio Tinto Courtyard outside the Bell Centre. For all the details, click here. Fans can also watch the game on CBC, Sportsnet, and TVA Sports or tune in on the radio on TSN 690 or 98.5 fm.

Reminder: Fans attending Games 3 and 4 are encouraged to be in their seats by 6:50 p.m. on Friday and 6:20 p.m. on Sunday. Tonight's anthem singer is Alexandre Sylvestre, while Sunday's is Gideon Zelermyer.

For tickets, click here. Please note that Ticketmaster Verified Resale is the only place to ensure a safe transaction for legitimate tickets.