Updates from morning skate – Apr. 25

Game-time decisions ahead of Friday’s playoff contest

20250425_SkateEN
By Montreal Canadiens
@CanadiensMTL canadiens.com

MONTREAL – With Game 3 between the Habs and Caps coming up later tonight, the Canadiens held a morning skate at the Bell Centre on Friday.

Twenty-two players hit the ice. Patrik Laine took a maintenance day and did not participate in the session.

Forwards

Defensemen

Goalies

17 Anderson

45 Carrier

75 Dobes

40 Armia

21 Guhle

35 Montembeault

13 Caufield

48 Hutson

93 Demidov

8 Matheson

28 Dvorak

58 Savard

 

71 Evans

47 Struble

11 Gallagher

 72 Xhekaj

51 Heineman

91 Kapanen

15 Newhook

55 Pezzetta

 

20 Slafkovsky

 

14 Suzuki

 

During his pregame press conference, head coach Martin St-Louis mentioned that a few players are battling some ailments and we should expect to see more players than usual taking part in warmups ahead of puck drop. There will likely be some game-time decisions for the lineup.

The city is buzzing with excitement for tonight’s first home playoff game. If you’re looking to be a part of the hype, head to L’espace 1909 or the Fan Jam presented by La Cage located in the Rio Tinto Courtyard outside the Bell Centre. For all the details, click here. Fans can also watch the game on CBC, Sportsnet, and TVA Sports or tune in on the radio on TSN 690 or 98.5 fm.

Reminder: Fans attending Games 3 and 4 are encouraged to be in their seats by 6:50 p.m. on Friday and 6:20 p.m. on Sunday. Tonight's anthem singer is Alexandre Sylvestre, while Sunday's is Gideon Zelermyer.

For tickets, click here. Please note that Ticketmaster Verified Resale is the only place to ensure a safe transaction for legitimate tickets.

