Updates from morning skate – Apr. 25

MONTREAL – With Game 3 between the Habs and Caps coming up later tonight, the Canadiens held a morning skate at the Bell Centre on Friday.
Twenty-two players hit the ice. Patrik Laine took a maintenance day and did not participate in the session.
Game-time decisions ahead of Friday’s playoff contest
MONTREAL – With Game 3 between the Habs and Caps coming up later tonight, the Canadiens held a morning skate at the Bell Centre on Friday.
Twenty-two players hit the ice. Patrik Laine took a maintenance day and did not participate in the session.
Forwards
Defensemen
Goalies
17 Anderson
45 Carrier
75 Dobes
40 Armia
21 Guhle
35 Montembeault
13 Caufield
48 Hutson
93 Demidov
8 Matheson
28 Dvorak
58 Savard
71 Evans
47 Struble
11 Gallagher
72 Xhekaj
51 Heineman
91 Kapanen
15 Newhook
55 Pezzetta
20 Slafkovsky
14 Suzuki
During his pregame press conference, head coach Martin St-Louis mentioned that a few players are battling some ailments and we should expect to see more players than usual taking part in warmups ahead of puck drop. There will likely be some game-time decisions for the lineup.
The city is buzzing with excitement for tonight’s first home playoff game. If you’re looking to be a part of the hype, head to L’espace 1909 or the Fan Jam presented by La Cage located in the Rio Tinto Courtyard outside the Bell Centre. For all the details, click here. Fans can also watch the game on CBC, Sportsnet, and TVA Sports or tune in on the radio on TSN 690 or 98.5 fm.
Reminder: Fans attending Games 3 and 4 are encouraged to be in their seats by 6:50 p.m. on Friday and 6:20 p.m. on Sunday. Tonight's anthem singer is Alexandre Sylvestre, while Sunday's is Gideon Zelermyer.
For tickets, click here. Please note that Ticketmaster Verified Resale is the only place to ensure a safe transaction for legitimate tickets.