Lines and defense pairings at practice – Apr. 22

Canadiens run short practice in downtown Washington

cms-20250422-prac-EN
By Montreal Canadiens
WASHINGTON – The Canadiens reconvened on Tuesday in preparation for Game 2 of their first-round series with the Washington Capitals.

Brendan Gallagher was the only absentee at Habs practice in Washington, as the other 13 forwards, seven defensemen, and two goalies hit the ice at Capital One Arena — the same spot where Montreal dropped a 3-2 decision in overtime in Game 1 on Monday night.

Oliver Kapanen filled in for Gallagher on a line with Christian Dvorak and Josh Anderson, while Michael Pezzetta and Arber Xhekaj formed an extra pairing on the blue line at practice.

Here are the complete lines and defense pairings from Tuesday’s session:

Forwards

13 Caufield

14 Suzuki

20 Slafkovsky

17 Anderson

28 Dvorak

91 Kapanen

92 Laine

15 Newhook

93 Demidov

51 Heineman

71 Evans

40 Armia

Defensemen

8 Matheson

45 Carrier

21 Guhle

48 Hutson

47 Struble

58 Savard

Goalies

35 Montembeault

75 Dobes

The nerves were evident in Montreal’s opening period of Game 1 — no surprise, given the number of playoff debuts in the lineup. But Alex Newhook, a Stanley Cup champion in 2022, is confident those jitters are a thing of the past.

“Learning how to settle in in those games – when the pressure is a lot higher, the pace ramps up and the physicality ramps up – and bringing your best in those moments is important,” said Newhook. “We’re a young team, but I think our speed and the way we can play kind of took over in the third [period]. I think we settled in fine after their first push, and I think we’ll settle in fine in the series and bring a better effort in Game 2.”

“From my own experience, I would say, yes,” Martin St-Louis responded when asked if he expects the nerves to ease by Wednesday. “Is that across the board? I don’t know. Some guys need more reps at that, maybe. Not everybody’s the same — not everybody reacts the same. But, overall, I feel we should.”

Game 2 is set for 7:00 p.m. in Washington on Wednesday. Fans can catch the action on CBC, Sportsnet, or TVA Sports, or listen in on the radio on TSN 690 and 98.5 fm. Watch parties at L’espace 1909 and the Casino de Montréal were buzzing for Game 1, and the energy’s only building. Want in on the action for Wednesday’s matchup? Click here for all the details.

