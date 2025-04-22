Lines and defense pairings at practice – Apr. 22

The nerves were evident in Montreal’s opening period of Game 1 — no surprise, given the number of playoff debuts in the lineup. But Alex Newhook, a Stanley Cup champion in 2022, is confident those jitters are a thing of the past.

“Learning how to settle in in those games – when the pressure is a lot higher, the pace ramps up and the physicality ramps up – and bringing your best in those moments is important,” said Newhook. “We’re a young team, but I think our speed and the way we can play kind of took over in the third [period]. I think we settled in fine after their first push, and I think we’ll settle in fine in the series and bring a better effort in Game 2.”

“From my own experience, I would say, yes,” Martin St-Louis responded when asked if he expects the nerves to ease by Wednesday. “Is that across the board? I don’t know. Some guys need more reps at that, maybe. Not everybody’s the same — not everybody reacts the same. But, overall, I feel we should.”

Game 2 is set for 7:00 p.m. in Washington on Wednesday. Fans can catch the action on CBC, Sportsnet, or TVA Sports, or listen in on the radio on TSN 690 and 98.5 fm. Watch parties at L’espace 1909 and the Casino de Montréal were buzzing for Game 1, and the energy’s only building. Want in on the action for Wednesday’s matchup? Click here for all the details.