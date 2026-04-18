Updates from practice – Apr. 18

“The last time we played them, it was definitely a playoff game. Super energetic and physical. [...] Every game means a lot, but that one definitely felt like it meant more. It’ll be a heated series, very competitive and I think we’re ready for it.” - Jayden Struble

“These are exciting moments and that’s why we put so much effort throughout the year to turn this dream into reality. [...] We’re all ready and can’t wait for it to start.” - Mike Matheson

Players won’t have to wait much longer for playoff action as Game 1 between the Canadiens and Lightning kicks off at 5:45 p.m. ET on Sunday at Benchmark International Arena. For the full playoff schedule, click here.