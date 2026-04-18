Updates from practice – Apr. 18

‘We’re all ready and can’t wait for it to start,’ says Mike Matheson ahead of Game 1 on Sunday

FORGE EN
By Montreal Canadiens
@CanadiensMTL canadiens.com

BROSSARD – On a sunny Saturday morning, the Canadiens laced their skates for a final practice at the CN Sports Complex before flying to Tampa. 

As was the case on Thursday and Friday, spirits were high. All 26 players displayed their intensity and full concentration on the ice.

“The last time we played them, it was definitely a playoff game. Super energetic and physical. [...] Every game means a lot, but that one definitely felt like it meant more. It’ll be a heated series, very competitive and I think we’re ready for it.” - Jayden Struble 

“These are exciting moments and that’s why we put so much effort throughout the year to turn this dream into reality. [...] We’re all ready and can’t wait for it to start.” - Mike Matheson

Players won’t have to wait much longer for playoff action as Game 1 between the Canadiens and Lightning kicks off at 5:45 p.m. ET on Sunday at Benchmark International Arena. For the full playoff schedule, click here.

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