CAR@MTL: What you need to know | Game 3

MONTREAL – The Canadiens will host the Carolina Hurricanes in Game 3 of the Eastern Conference Final on Monday at 8:00 p.m.
Here’s what you need to know heading into the game:
GAME FACTS
Series shifts to Montreal for next two games
MONTREAL – The Canadiens will host the Carolina Hurricanes in Game 3 of the Eastern Conference Final on Monday at 8:00 p.m.
Here’s what you need to know heading into the game:
GAME FACTS
WHAT’S HAPPENING AT THE BELL CENTRE
Get fired up
There’s no place like the Bell Centre for playoff hockey. Fans are encouraged to be in their seats by 7:50 p.m. to not miss the pregame show.
Rally towel giveaway
Commemorative playoff rally towels will be placed on every seat at the Bell Centre for every home playoff game.
Congratulations Victoire
The PWHL’s 2026 Walter Cup Champions, the Victoire de Montréal, will be honored on the scoreboard during the first period on Monday, following the team’s first-ever title triumph on Wednesday.
Watch Party – Street Edition presented by Coca-Cola
The official Habs watch party for every home playoff game is taking place on Avenue des Canadiens-de-Montréal, outside the Bell Centre. The outdoor site will be open to all on a first-come, first-served basis from 5:00 p.m. until the end of the game.
The free viewing event features three giant screens showing the full French-language TVA Sports broadcast of the contest, as well as giveaways and prizes—including one pair of tickets to the game. Fans can enter to win their way inside the Bell Centre by scanning the QR code displayed on the screens during pregame.
For the safety and security of all, note that the possession and use of fireworks, pyrotechnics, and flares/smoke bombs is prohibited in public spaces.
For more details about the Watch Party – Street Edition presented by Coca-Cola, click here.
Fan Jam presented by La Cage
The official pregame party for every home playoff game is taking place in Canadiens Plaza, outside the Bell Centre. The outdoor site will be open to all from 5:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m.
A variety of activations will be available on-site, including:
For more details about the Fan Jam, click here.
Playoff 50/50 raffle
Following draws for over $1 million in both Round 1 and Round 2, the 50/50 sales from all Eastern Conference Final games will once again be combined into one massive jackpot at the end of the series against Carolina.
Fans 18+ in Quebec can buy raffle tickets at the Bell Centre or by clicking here, for a chance to win big.
Hear the Habs on the Montreal metro
Public transit is the best way to get to the Bell Centre during the playoffs, especially when the Habs are the official voice of the Montreal metro!
Fans traveling to the game on the metro can hear the on-board announcements for Bonaventure and Lucien-L'Allien stations made by Canadiens players during the playoffs.
For more details about the initiative, click here.
Special concession items
KEYS TO THE GAME
Building on Game 2
Canadiens head coach Martin St-Louis summarized his team’s performance best following Saturday’s Game 2 overtime loss to the Hurricanes:
"I thought they had really good sticks. I thought our execution was not as good, but it wasn’t terrible. Overall, I thought it was a battle out there. I thought we competed. It's a close game. It's a fine line between winning and losing."
Through two games of the Eastern Conference Final, the Canadiens have proved they can play any style of hockey throughout the playoffs. The difference is they did it better in Game 1, but credit to the Hurricanes for turning in a strong performance and playing to their identity on Saturday. After registering 12 shots on goal in Game 2, getting more pucks on net, improving execution, and making more adjustments will be key as the Canadiens return home for Game 3 and 4.
Taking advantage of home ice
With the series shifting to Montreal for the next two contests, the Canadiens will need to take advantage of the raucous support they will get from their beloved fans.
“The fans have poured so much love and so much support, and I feel like we want to do it for them so bad, that sometimes we just try too hard, or we look out of sorts a little bit. We still have some good games at home that didn’t result in wins [...],” said St-Louis on Sunday before flying to Montreal.
With a 2-4 record on home ice so far this postseason, the Canadiens will need to do what St-Louis always preaches: “Play the game that’s in front of them.”
HEAD-TO-HEAD
Regular season
Jan. 1 @ CAR: 7-5 MTL
Mar. 24 vs. CAR: 5-2 MTL
Mar. 29 @ CAR: 3-1 MTL
Playoffs
Game 1 | May 21 @ CAR : 6-2 MTL
Game 2 | May 23 @ CAR: 3-2 CAR (OT)
PLAYERS TO WATCH FOR
The veterans are stepping up to the plate in this series. In Game 2, Josh Anderson and Phillip Danault were instrumental in forcing overtime for the Canadiens. Anderson’s pair of goals brings his playoff totals to seven points (5G, 2A), while Danault’s two assists were his seventh and eighth helpers of the postseason where he’s amassed 10 points (2G, 8A) in 16 games.
Speaking of vets, Nikolaj Ehlers turned in a clutch performance for the Hurricanes with two goals, including the OT game-winner on Saturday. In nine playoff outings, Ehlers has registered six points (4G, 2A).
BY THE NUMBERS: CANES-HABS
Here’s how both teams match up by the numbers: