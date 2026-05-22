Updates from optional practice - May 22

RALEIGH - The Habs have shown time and time again that they can rise to the occasion in tight or wide-open games, and they have their depth to thank for that success.



“I think everybody wants to produce or wants to make a difference. Guys know their role, whether that’s a bottom six PK guy, or a top six power play guy. I think guys know their role and are accepting their role, and I think guys are finding success not just offensively but in other areas of the game that make an impact. So, I think that says a lot about the success we’re having so far,” said Kaiden Guhle, who logged an assist and a plus-1 differential in Game 1 against the Canes, on Friday.



Thursday’s 6-2 win in the opening contest of the Eastern Conference Final was a demonstration of both, with the Habs jumping to an early 4-1 lead in the opening stanza, and then needing to defend hard in the second period when the Carolina Hurricanes upped the ante in an attempt to comeback. Once again, it was the team’s depth that was able to answer the call.

“Our goalie also played a big role in our success, but I also think about the dedication from the five guys on the ice to defend, block shots, and be in the shooting lanes,” shared assistant coach Stephane Robidas. "All the little details, like getting pucks, allows us to support these efforts.”

Offensively, the team got contributions from four different players, including veteran forward and beloved teammate Phillip Danault.

“Phil is a nice guy to be around. He's a guy who loves being in big moments, who plays big minutes for us and lives for the challenge,” said Zachary Bolduc. “He has a nice energy and is an incredible teammate. We’re happy to have him with us.”



Neither Bolduc nor Guhle partook in the team’s optional skate that featured 11 players on the ice at Lenovo Center.