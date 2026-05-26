CAR@MTL: Game recap | Game 3

MONTREAL – The Canadiens are trailing their Eastern Conference Final series 2-1 after falling 3-2 in overtime to the Carolina Hurricanes in Game 3 at the Bell Centre on Monday.

The Habs gave up the first goal of the game for the third time in the series, in the first period – this time to Shayne Gostisbehere – although Mike Matheson’s point shot at 15:28 found the back of the net to even things up briefly. Taylor Hall put Carolina ahead just under a minute later.

In the second frame, Lane Hutson netted his third of the postseason with a power-play marker to tie the game a second time. Then, the Canadiens thought they had taken the lead later in the period with what would've been Noah Dobson’s first career playoff tally, but the goal was called back after video review revealed the play was offside.

Sebastian Aho put the game away for the Hurricanes at the 14:06 mark of overtime.

Jakub Dobes made 35 saves in net for Montreal.

For more stats, check out the NHL’s Gamecenter summary here.

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