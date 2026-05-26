CAR@MTL: Game recap | Game 3

Habs drop Game 3 in OT, trail Eastern Conference Final series 2-1

game-recap-03
By Montreal Canadiens
@CanadiensMTL canadiens.com

MONTREAL – The Canadiens are trailing their Eastern Conference Final series 2-1 after falling 3-2 in overtime to the Carolina Hurricanes in Game 3 at the Bell Centre on Monday.

The Habs gave up the first goal of the game for the third time in the series, in the first period – this time to Shayne Gostisbehere – although Mike Matheson’s point shot at 15:28 found the back of the net to even things up briefly. Taylor Hall put Carolina ahead just under a minute later.

In the second frame, Lane Hutson netted his third of the postseason with a power-play marker to tie the game a second time. Then, the Canadiens thought they had taken the lead later in the period with what would've been Noah Dobson’s first career playoff tally, but the goal was called back after video review revealed the play was offside.

Sebastian Aho put the game away for the Hurricanes at the 14:06 mark of overtime.

Jakub Dobes made 35 saves in net for Montreal.

For more stats, check out the NHL’s Gamecenter summary here.

Roster

Montreal goals 

P1 15:28 1-[1] Matheson (Demidov, Evans)

CAR@MTL: Matheson scores goal against Frederik Andersen

P2 04:43 2-[2] Hutson (Caufield, Dobes) – PPG

CAR@MTL: Hutson scores PPG against Frederik Andersen

Carolina goals 

P1 08:24 [1]-0 Gostisbehere (Jankowski, Robinson)  

P1 16:22 [2]-1 Hall (Miller, Blake)

OT 14:06 [3]-2 Aho (Svechnikov, Jarvis)

What’s next 

The Canadiens will look to climb back into the series in Game 4, which is scheduled for 8:00 p.m. ET on Wednesday night at the Bell Centre.

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