CAR@MTL: What you need to know | Game 4

WHAT’S HAPPENING AT THE BELL CENTRE

Get fired up

There’s no place like the Bell Centre for playoff hockey. Fans are encouraged to be in their seats by 7:50 p.m. to not miss the pregame show.

Rally towel giveaway

Commemorative playoff rally towels will be placed on every seat at the Bell Centre for every home playoff game.

Watch Party – Street Edition presented by Coca-Cola

The official Habs watch party for every home playoff game is taking place on Avenue des Canadiens-de-Montréal, outside the Bell Centre. The outdoor site will be open to all on a first-come, first-served basis from 5:00 p.m. until the end of the game.

The free viewing event features three giant screens located at the corners of de la Montagne, Stanley, and now on the east side of Peel, for a newly expanded site—all showing the full French-language TVA Sports broadcast of the contest.

Giveaways and prizes are likewise in store, including one pair of tickets to the game. Fans can enter to win their way inside the Bell Centre by scanning the QR code displayed on the screens during pregame. Also up for grabs are official Canadiens rally towels, face paint sticks, and tickets to the Toronto Tempo home games at the Bell Centre in July.

For the safety and security of all, note that the possession and use of fireworks, pyrotechnics, and flares/smoke bombs is prohibited in public spaces. For more details about the Watch Party – Street Edition presented by Coca-Cola, click here.

Fan Jam presented by La Cage

The official pregame party for every home playoff game is taking place in Canadiens Plaza, outside the Bell Centre. The outdoor site will be open to all from 5:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m.

A variety of activations will be available on-site, including:

A free permanent tattoo parlor presented by Adrenaline Montreal and La Cage. Tattoos are offered from a selection of premade designs, on a first-come, first-served basis;

A giant interactive torch sculpture presented by Air Canada. Fans can control the intensity of the Fan Flame, plus enter to win daily prizes, by clicking here;

Paid food and beverage options available from La Cage;

A rivalry dunk tank giving fans a chance to submerge an unruly guest;

Live pregame broadcast booths by 98,5 fm and TSN;

An outdoor Tricolore Sports location;

And other surprises from team partners!

For more details about the Fan Jam, click here.

Playoff 50/50 raffle

Following draws for over $1 million in both Round 1 and Round 2, the 50/50 sales from all Eastern Conference Final games will once again be combined into one massive jackpot at the end of the series against Carolina.

Fans 18+ in Quebec can buy raffle tickets at the Bell Centre or by clicking here, for a chance to win big.

Hear the Habs on the Montreal metro

Public transit is the best way to get to the Bell Centre during the playoffs, especially when the Habs are the official voice of the Montreal metro!

Fans traveling to the game on the metro can hear the on-board announcements for Bonaventure and Lucien-L'Allien stations made by Canadiens players during the playoffs.

For more details about the initiative, click here.

Special concession items

Chili cheese fries and Canadiens cookies will be available at La Classique concession locations;

A shareable MEGA poutine will be available at participating concessions in M2 Marché Montréal Loto-Québec;

A new spicy chicken wings concession will be open in M2 Marché Montréal Loto-Québec.

KEYS TO THE GAME

Bounce forward

It’s not time for panic in Montreal, but it is time for urgency. The bad news is the Canadiens are trailing a series for the first time this postseason. The good news is the Habs know they’re only one win away from sending the Eastern Conference Final back to Carolina tied 2-2.

“We’re behind, but we’re not dead,” Martin St-Louis said Tuesday. To bounce back — or, as St-Louis often says, bounce forward — the Canadiens will need a far more urgent effort at the Bell Centre on Wednesday.

Shooters (must) shoot

The Canadiens aren’t going to match Carolina shot for shot. That’s simply not their game. The Hurricanes fire from everywhere, while Montreal is far more selective offensively. Still, 12 shots over 60 minutes won’t be enough to win most nights at this stage of the playoffs. If the Canadiens want to even the series in Game 4, they’ll need to generate far more offensively, like they did in Game 1.

Beat the forecheck

Carolina’s relentless forecheck has given Montreal trouble in Games 2 and 3, preventing the Canadiens from clearing their zone in key moments. The Hurricanes aren’t going to ease up, so the Habs will need to find a way to counter by breaking through the pressure and moving the puck up ice quickly to generate chances of their own.

HEAD-TO-HEAD

Regular season

Jan. 1 @ CAR: 7-5 MTL

Mar. 24 vs. CAR: 5-2 MTL

Mar. 29 @ CAR : 3-1 MTL

Playoffs

Game 1 | May 21 @ CAR: 6-2 MTL

Game 2 | May 23 @ CAR: 3-2 CAR (OT)

Game 3 | May 25 vs. CAR: 3-2 CAR (OT)

PLAYERS TO WATCH FOR

Nobody is harder on Lane Hutson than Lane Hutson. After his turnover in overtime, look for the young star to show up in a big way on Wednesday.

Taylor Hall recorded his team-leading 13th point of the postseason in Game 3. After Montreal kept Hall and his linemates, Logan Stankoven and Jackson Blake, largely in check through the first two games, the trio was dangerous all night in Game 3. The Canadiens will look to shut that line down again in Game 4.

BY THE NUMBERS: CANES-HABS

Here’s how the Hurricanes and Canadiens match up by the numbers: