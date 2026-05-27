Updates from morning skate – May 27

Asked about the possibilty of making changes to his lineup, St-Louis emphasized execution and identity over personnel.

“As a coach at this time of year, you have to be proactive, but does that mean proactive is making changes? You just have to make decisions, and sometimes the decision is not making changes,” said St-Louis ahead of Game 4. “We have options all the way through our lineup, and we can create more when we play to our strengths and identity, as a line, player, whatever it is. At times, I feel we got a little stubborn and got away from our identity, where you don’t get to play to your strengths and a lot of that is be willing to get rid of the puck to go get it back. That’s a big part of the game. It allows you to forecheck, bring heaviness and pace. When you’re turning pucks over, it’s hard to play fast.”

Wednesday’s game is set for 8:00 p.m. ET. For tickets, click here.