The Canadiens are saddened to learn of the passing of Claude Lemieux

MONTREAL – The entire Canadiens organization is saddened to learn of the passing of Claude Lemieux, who passed away Thursday at the age of 60.

“Today is a dark day for the Canadiens family and the entire hockey community. I wish to express my most sincere and deepest condolences to Claude’s family and loved ones,” said Geoff Molson, owner and CEO of Groupe CH. “A fierce competitor who rose to the occasion in big moments, Claude was a relentless, courageous, and tenacious player who led the team to the highest honors. He embodied the very essence of being a Montreal Canadiens player. Today we mourn the untimely passing of one of our champions. Our thoughts are with his family on this difficult day.”

Drafted in the second round by the Canadiens in the 1983 NHL Entry Draft, Lemieux tallied 189 points (97G, 92A) in 281 NHL regular-season games in addition to producing 45 points (23G, 22A) in 77 playoff games during his time in Montreal. The Buckingham, QC native also played with the New Jersey Devils, Colorado Avalanche, Phoenix Coyotes, Dallas Stars and San Jose Sharks during his illustrious 21-season career. In 1,215 career games in the NHL, the forward scored 369 goals and added 407 assists in addition to serving 1,777 penalty minutes. Lemieux notably made a comeback to play in the NHL in 2008-09 after a five-year absence.

The fierce forward was best known for his ability to elevate his game in the most crucial moments. In addition to his rookie season, when he won the Stanley Cup with the Canadiens and finished third in NHL scoring, Lemieux recorded three playoff runs with 10 or more goals. In 1986 against the Hartford Whalers, he became the first rookie in NHL history to score a Game 7 overtime goal. In addition to capturing the Stanley Cup three more times during his career (with New Jersey in 1995 and 2000, and Colorado in 1996), Lemieux also won the Conn Smythe Trophy, awarded to the playoff MVP, in 1995.

The Canadiens extend their deepest condolences to Claude Lemieux’s family, friends and loved ones.