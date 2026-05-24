MTL@CAR: Game recap | Game 2

RALEIGH – The Habs head home following a 3-2 overtime loss in Game 2 of the Eastern Conference Final against the Hurricanes at Lenovo Center on Saturday.

Carolina took an early lead courtesy of Eric Robinson, but Montreal responded with a goal from Josh Anderson in the high slot to even the score at 1-1 after 20 minutes.

In the second, Nikolaj Ehlers’ late-period tally gave the Canes a 2-1 lead through 40 minutes of play. Once again though, it was Anderson, parked in front of the net with traffic in front of Frederik Andersen, who answered the call in the third period to force extra time.

Ehlers broke the stalemate 3:29 into overtime.

With a pair of assists, Phillip Danault counts seven points (2G, 5A) in his last five outings and has likewise extended his point streak to three games.

For more stats, check out the NHL’s Gamecenter summary here.

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