Updates from practice - May 20

Twenty-four players hit the ice for practice on Wednesday

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By Montreal Canadiens
@CanadiensMTL canadiens.com

MONTREAL – The Canadiens skated at the Bell Centre, practicing one final time in Montreal before heading to Carolina on Wednesday.

In total, 24 players participated in the practice held downtown, which lasted for 40 minutes.

The Habs head to Carolina ahead of Thursday’s game against the Hurricanes, the first contest of the Eastern Conference Final. Game time is scheduled for 8:00 p.m. ET.

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