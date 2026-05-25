Updates from optional morning skate – May 25

'We’re excited to be back in front of our home crowd’ says Alex Newhook ahead of Game 3

FORGE EN
By Montreal Canadiens
@CanadiensMTL canadiens.com

MONTREAL – With Carolina leveling the series on Saturday, the Canadiens are hoping to “bounce forward” on Monday against the Hurricanes in Game 3 at the Bell Centre. 

While just two of the Canadiens' nine wins so far this postseason have come on home ice, Alex Newhook doesn’t think location has anything to do with it.

“No, I think it’s just our game. I don’t think it’s a place or setting. [...] I think it’s a big game tonight, after they got one last game. We’ve been doing a good job of bouncing forward as Marty [St-Louis] says, to win after losses. We’ve got to keep doing that and find ways to elevate our chance to win tonight,” said the Canadiens’ leading playoff goalscorer (7G). 

With the series shifting to Montreal the next two games, the team is excited to be back in front of their fans. Not to mention the Habs are perfect in Game 3s so far in 2026, outscoring opponents 9-3 in their home debut of a series. 

“Yeah, it’s fun. You know, we knew we’d be back here, so fans have been waiting a few away games now for us to come back, so we’re excited to be back in front of our home crowd,” added Newhook. 

Last game, the Canadiens generated only 12 shots on goal in Canes territory, two of which found the back of the net thanks to Josh Anderson. Not only has the veteran forward been instrumental for the Bleu-Blanc-Rouge this postseason with five goals, but his impact has also been crucial throughout the entirety of the rebuild.

“Josh has always been that guy,” said Cole Caufield. “Throughout his whole career, he’s played the same way, but effective. Whether that’s physically, off the puck, with the puck. He’s a guy that plays direct and you kind of know what you’re going to get. He’s been unbelievable so far for us, and definitely a guy we look to, to kind of find offense and create some energy.” 

Ahead of Game 3, 15 players hit the ice at the Bell Centre.

Game time is scheduled for 8:00 p.m. Fans attending the game are encouraged to be in their seats by 7:50 p.m. to not miss the pregame show. For those attending the official viewing party outside the Bell Centre, the outdoor site will be open to all from 5:00 p.m. until the end of the game.

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