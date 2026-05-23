MTL@CAR: What you need to know | Game 2

KEYS TO THE GAME

Sharper from puck drop

Carolina opened the scoring just 33 seconds into Game 1, marking the fourth time in their last six games that Montreal has allowed a goal within the opening two minutes. The Canadiens answered every time and still found a way to take the lead, but you can only play with fire so many times before you get burnt. A stronger start will be critical in Game 2.

Play the full 60

At their best, the Hurricanes don’t attack in spurts; they overwhelm teams with wave after wave of relentless pressure. Montreal experienced that firsthand in Thursday’s second period, spending most of the frame hemmed in their own zone and getting outshot 12-3. The Habs survived the push and carried a 4-2 lead into the third, but against the Canes, a prolonged lapse can quickly change a game. A complete 60-minute effort will be essential on Saturday.

Let the stars shine

On a rare quiet offensive night for Lane Hutson, the Canadiens’ other stars stepped up in a big way. Cole Caufield, Ivan Demidov, Juraj Slafkovsky and Nick Suzuki combined for four goals and nine points in Game 1. Montreal’s depth has been a major storyline throughout the playoffs, but when the Habs’ stars are producing, they become an even tougher team to contain.

HEAD-TO-HEAD

Regular season

Jan. 1 @ CAR: 7-5 MTL

Mar. 24 vs. CAR: 5-2 MTL

Mar. 29 @ CAR : 3-1 MTL

Playoffs

Game 1 | May 21 @ CAR : 6-2 MTL

PLAYERS TO WATCH FOR

Suzuki has been dominant on the road for the Canadiens this postseason. With three assists in Game 1 against Carolina, the Canadiens captain raised his playoff road total to 14 points in 2026, setting a new franchise record for most road points in a single playoff year.

For the Hurricanes, Seth Jarvis was a constant factor in Thursday’s opener. The speedy 24-year-old struck early with Carolina’s opening goal and generated several other dangerous chances throughout the night. With 21 goals in 64 career playoff games, Jarvis continues to prove he can change a game whenever he’s on the ice.

BY THE NUMBERS: HABS-CANES

Here’s how the Canadiens and Hurricanes match up by the numbers: