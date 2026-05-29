MTL@CAR: What you need to know | Game 5

KEY TO THE GAME

Leave it all on the line

With their backs against the wall, the Canadiens will need to give it everything they’ve got against the Hurricanes to climb back from a 3-1 series deficit. Friday’s game will be the ultimate test of “bouncing forward” through adversity.

“We’ve found ways all year to win games. We’ve found ways to bounce forward and it’s no different now,” said Alex Newhook following Wednesday’s Game 4 loss. “I know it’s another challenge for us. We’re a hungry group still. We’re not out, it’s 3-1 and we can win three games in a row. It’s not the end of the season. We’re confident going into Game 5. [If] everyone [is] a little bit better as a group, we’ll give ourselves a better chance.”

Heading into this potentially decisive game, Montreal can count on their strong 7-3 record on the road and stellar netminding from Jakub Dobes, who has stopped 125 of Carolina’s 136 shots this round. That said, they will need to dig deep and figure out a way to counter the Hurricanes’ relentless forecheck and rush game by getting off to a strong start, playing a full 60 and executing their game plan on both ends of the ice.

As Martin St-Louis' men will try to keep their playoffs alive, Rod Brind’Amour’s troops will be looking to book their ticket to the Stanley Cup Final for the first time since 2006, the last time they won the championship.

HEAD-TO-HEAD

Regular season

Jan. 1 @ CAR: 7-5 MTL

Mar. 24 vs. CAR: 5-2 MTL

Mar. 29 @ CAR: 3-1 MTL

Playoffs

Game 1 | May 21 @ CAR: 6-2 MTL

Game 2 | May 23 @ CAR: 3-2 CAR (OT)

Game 3 | May 25 vs. CAR: 3-2 CAR (OT)

Game 4 | May 27 vs. CAR: 4-0 CAR

PLAYERS TO WATCH FOR

Newhook has been a clutch performer in critical games this postseason. The 25-year-old forward has scored two series-clinching goals against the Tampa Bay Lightning and Buffalo Sabres in Round 1 and 2, respectively. He leads the team in goals with seven and counts 10 points in 18 games.

Meanwhile, Canes captain Jordan Staal notched a goal and laid five of Carolina’s 30 hits – the same amount as Montreal – on Wednesday. It was his second tally of the postseason, bringing his point total to five through 12 games.

BY THE NUMBERS: HABS-CANES

Here’s how both teams match up by the numbers: