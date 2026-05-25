Watch Party – Street Edition returns for ECF

MONTREAL – The show goes on, and so does the party.

The Canadiens’ popular Watch Party – Street Edition event is returning for all home games during the Eastern Conference Final, presented by Coca-Cola.

The outdoor viewing parties are open to all on a first-come, first-served basis, with no tickets required, providing fans with a free option to watch home Canadiens playoff games together in an incredible atmosphere.

The open-air space, located directly outside the Bell Centre on Avenue des Canadiens-de-Montréal features three giant screens showing the full French-language TVA Sports broadcast of the game.

The start time for the viewing parties will notably remain at 5:00 p.m. for 8:00 p.m. games, extending the fun by an extra hour. Fans will have plenty of reasons to arrive early, too; 2,500 rally towels will be distributed to the crowd prior to puck drop, and one lucky winner on-site during each event will be upgraded with tickets to the game.

For the safety and security of all attendees, please note that the possession and use of fireworks, pyrotechnics, and flares/smoke bombs is prohibited in public spaces.

For more details about the Watch Party – Street Edition presented by Coca-Cola, click here.