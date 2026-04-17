Round 1 schedule of Stanley Cup Playoffs announced

MONTREAL – We already knew the who, but now we know the where and when: the schedule for the Canadiens’ first-round playoff series against the Tampa Bay Lightning is now out.

The rematch of the 2021 Stanley Cup Final gets underway on Sunday, April 19 at Benchmark International Arena, with Game 2 scheduled for Tuesday, April 21.

The series will then shift to Montreal for Games 3 and 4 on Friday, April 24 and Sunday, April 26, respectively.

If necessary, Game 5 will take place on Wednesday, April 29 in Tampa, Game 6 on Friday, May 1 back at the Bell Centre, and Game 7 on Sunday, May 3 at Benchmark International Arena.

For more info on postseason initiatives in Montreal, visit the team’s official Playoff Central page here.