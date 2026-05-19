Canadiens advance to Eastern Conference Final

MONTREAL – The Canadiens are advancing to the 2026 Eastern Conference Final after dispatching the Buffalo Sabres in seven games on Monday.

The Habs trailed the series early, losing the first game, and allowed the first goal in all but two contests against Buffalo, but did not let that stop them, mounting comeback after comeback en route to a 4-3 series victory. An explosion of offense made the difference versus the Sabres, with four players recording seven points or more and Alex Newhook’s six tallies – including the series-winning goal in overtime in Game 7 – leading the way.

The Canadiens are advancing to the third round of the playoffs for the first time since 2021, although the round was referred to as the Stanley Cup Semifinals that year. The last time Montreal played in a Conference Final was in 2015, losing to the New York Rangers in six games.

This time around, the Habs will be facing the Carolina Hurricanes, who finished atop the Eastern Conference standings this season with 113 points (53-22-7). Carolina may have edged Montreal in the standings in 2025-26, but the Canadiens swept the season series with the ‘Canes, winning all three games in regulation and outscoring them by a 15-8 margin.

Nick Suzuki, Cole Caufield, Juraj Slafkovsky, and Ivan Demidov each had five points against the Hurricanes this season, while Suzuki and Caufield’s three goals apiece against Carolina were most for the Habs. Slafkovsky netted the winner in two of the three victories over the Canes in 2025-26.

Dobes was in goal for all three contests against Carolina this season, recording a 2.67 goals-against average and .922 save percentage.

The Eastern Conference Final gets underway on Thursday night in Raleigh, NC. Game 2 is set for Saturday, before the series shifts to Montreal on Monday and Wednesday. If necessary, Game 5 would be on May 29 in Carolina, Game 6 on May 31 in Montreal, and Game 7 on June 2 at Lenovo Center.

Tickets for Canadiens home games will go on sale to the general public on Wednesday, May 21 at 12:00 p.m. ET.

For more info on ticket sales and postseason initiatives, check out Canadiens Playoff Central 2026.