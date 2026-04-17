Updates from practice – Apr. 17

Fowler, Guhle and Suzuki return to practice on Friday

20260417-practice-en
By Montreal Canadiens
@CanadiensMTL canadiens.com

BROSSARD – Captain Nick Suzuki was back at the CN Sports Complex on Friday, with a new title awaiting when he gets home: “Dad.”

The 26-year-old shared that he and his wife, Caitlin, welcomed their daughter, Maya, on Wednesday, explaining his absence from Thursday’s session.

Jacob Fowler and Kaiden Guhle also returned to the ice after missing Thursday’s practice. With that, the Canadiens skated at close to full strength just two days out from their playoff opener.

As the playoff buzz continues to build throughout Montreal and Quebec, that same energy is rising inside in the Habs dressing room.

“We’re ready. We clinched a while ago and since then, it was kind of just, like, ‘Let’s get going here,’” said Guhle. “They’re obviously a good team, have good players, have a lot of veterans and have a lot of experience in the playoffs but we’re young and hungry. We’re excited to head out tomorrow and get things going Sunday.”

Meanwhile, for the typically animated Jakub Dobes, the approach to Game 1 is business as usual.

“Today’s Friday, tomorrow’s Saturday and the game is Sunday––that’s how I approach it,” said the Habs netminder. “Everything is the same; same puck, same players. Before the game, the guys will probably be more pumped up but that’s about it.”

Dobes later doubled down on his calm mindset heading to Tampa.

“Last year, going into the games, I was probably––I wouldn’t say more prepared––but I was more excited than I needed to be. This year, I can just go and play and know that it’s the same hockey game.”

The official Round 1 schedule was announced by the NHL in the early hours of Friday morning. The puck drops for Game 1 between Montreal and Tampa Bay on Sunday at 5:45 p.m. ET. For the full schedule, click here.

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