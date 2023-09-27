Training camp | Quotes of the day – Sept. 27

BROSSARD – Many players and head coach Martin St-Louis addressed the media ahead of Wednesday night’s game against the Senators at the Bell Centre.

Here are a few noteworthy quotes from today’s availabilities:

Filip Mesar on leaning on Nick Suzuki for advice:

He’s my biggest source of motivation here. He’s helping me a lot. Last year, I just came to training camp, and he came up to me and said, “Hi buddy, want to go to Tim [Horton’s]?” I was like, oh my god, that’s crazy! He’s a nice guy, and always talks to me a lot. There are a couple of other [veteran] guys, but I would say that Suzuki is my biggest source of motivation.

William Trudeau on the idea of competing with NHL players on a regular basis one day:

[...] I can compete against these guys, and I think it’s only a matter of time. I need to keep doing what I do well. The NHL is a very good hockey league; it’s fast, the guys are big, so I need to get used to the pace of the game, keep working on my speed and my ability to read the play.

Martin St-Louis on Sean Monahan’s intelligence on the ice:

What he does on the ice, he does with what the game needs him to do at that time. If it’s to buy time, if it’s to put the puck in the space for somebody in a better position, if it’s going to the net, if it’s being a net-front [presence]... I feel like he plays with a lot of balance on the ice, a lot of poise and he’s pretty responsible defensively. […] He just understands what he needs to do, what the game is asking him to do, and he’s doing it live, in real time. So, it’s a great quality.