TOR@MTL: What you need to know

WHAT’S HAPPENING AT THE BELL CENTRE

The Habs are turning the Bell Centre into the ultimate pregame party zone—inside and out—so arrive early to enjoy the festivities at Canadiens Plaza. New this season is an outdoor Tricolore Sports boutique where you can shop your favorite Canadiens gear. The Monster Energy container will likewise be outside the arena on Wednesday to handle DJ duties, while also hooking up fans with free haircuts on a first come, first served basis. The drumline is making its return too, starting at 5:00 p.m. to get the crowd into the rhythm of the night, and fans can meet Canadiens alumni Paul Byron and Jocelyn Thibault at the outdoor Bell kiosk. There’s plenty for fans to enjoy inside the arena as well, starting with the co-main event: the pregame ceremony. Montreal knows how to put on a show, so you’ll want to be in your seats by 6:30 p.m. to beat the crowds before the pageantry begins.

MEGA 50/50 RAFFLE

The Montreal Canadiens Children’s Foundation’s 50/50 is back for the 2024-25 season and, tonight, one lucky winner will take home the Mega Preseason Raffle grand cash prize! Ticket sales from all six exhibition games—home and away—were cumulated into a single jackpot that will be drawn at the end of the home opener. The jackpot has already surpassed $250,000 and could become the largest in Canadiens history. For more information or to buy your tickets, visit en.5050.canadiens.com before the end of tonight’s game to be entered into the record-breaking jackpot. Fans must be 18+ and located in Quebec at the time of purchase to participate.

TEAM COMPARISONS

The Leafs have not missed the playoffs since 2016-17, and 2023-24 was no different. Now playing under head coach Craig Berube, the Buds finished last season third in the Atlantic Division with a 46-26-10 record. Though another first-round postseason exit had Leafs fans scratching their heads, a third consecutive 100-point season is hard to ignore.

Toronto was busy in the offseason, most notably signing former Habs captain Max Pacioretty to a one-year deal as recent as last Monday. Pacioretty, who spent 10 seasons in Montreal, now finds himself playing for the Canadiens’ biggest rival. Veteran defenseman Chris Tanev, a Toronto native acquired from the Dallas Stars, is another key addition, aiming to bolster the Leafs’ defense and help push the team past their playoff woes.

There are better days ahead on the radar in Montreal, regardless of last year’s underwhelming results. Despite finishing eighth in the Atlantic Division at 30-36-13, Martin St-Louis' troops continued moving the bus forward in the team’s rebuild, as the Canadiens work toward becoming a competitive playoff team again.

A healthy Kirby Dach (and Patrik Laine when the time comes) will certainly. help. The forward’s return to the lineup should almost feel as if the Habs signed a top-six forward in free agency, given Dach missed nearly the entire 2023-24 season with a knee injury. Now healthy and ready to go, Montreal’s success this year could largely depend on the 23-year-old's services. There is potential for four new faces in the home side’s lineup tonight: Alex Barré-Boulet, Lane Hutson, Emil Heineman and Oliver Kapanen. The quartet made the team out of training camp and could be introduced to the Habs-Leafs rivalry in short order.

LINEUP NEWS

The Canadiens did not run line drills at Tuesday’s practice; however, Monday’s combinations could be indicative of what head coach Martin St-Louis has planned for tonight’s opener. One thing is certain: Samuel Montembeault will be between the pipes for Montreal’s first game of the 2024-25 campaign, a decision St-Louis confirmed on Tuesday. The Habs bench boss also provided an updated on defenseman Jayden Struble, who will not be in uniform against the Leafs. The 23-year-old is nursing an upper-body injury and will be evaluated on a daily basis.

Head coach Martin St-Louis is expected to address the media following Wednesday’s morning skate at the Bell Centre. Subscribe to or follow the team on YouTube, Facebook and X (@CanadiensMTL) to catch St-Louis' press conference, and keep on eye on the Canadiens social accounts for any potential lineup news.