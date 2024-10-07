Lines and defense pairings at practice - Oct. 7

Defenseman Jayden Struble was not with his teammates, taking a therapy day instead.

The long practice saw the team work on drills in the offensive and defensive zones, followed by a session on special teams, among others.

QUOTE OF THE DAY

Martin St-Louis on if he has any concerns heading into the home opener:

“I don’t have a concern. I think we’re going to be ready. I think managing the emotion of game 1, at home... I’ve played in first games and this first game is a big rivalry. It’s going to be packed, and you want to go out there and win. But there are a lot of things that have to happen to win. So, if you stay focused on the process through all the emotion that the first game is going to bring, I think we’ll be just fine. To me, I want to make sure that we stay process-driven through the game; not worried about the result, just stay focused on the process through that emotional high.”

On Wednesday an old rivalry renews, with the Canadiens welcoming the Leafs to the Bell Centre for their home opener. The game is scheduled for 7:00 p.m., but make sure to be in your seats by 6:30 p.m. to not miss any of the pregame ceremony!

