Lines and defense pairings at practice - Oct. 7

BROSSARD – With training camp and the preseason now behind them, the Canadiens returned to work on Monday at the CN Sporrts Complex to prepare for Wednesday’s home opener against the Toronto Maple Leafs.

In the morning, the Club announced the reassignment of seven players (Logan Mailloux, Joshua Roy, Adam Engström, Jakub Dobeš, Lucas Condotta, Brandon Gignac, and William Trudeau) to the AHL’s Laval Rocket. The former three had been recalled from the farm club as reinforcements for the Habs’ final preseason game in Ottawa on Saturday. The team was handed a second consecutive defeat by the Sens and finished the preseason with a 2-4-0 record.

Twenty-two players hit the ice on Monday:

Forwards

13 Caufield

14 Suzuki

20 Slafkovský

15 Newhook

77 Dach

40 Armia

27 Barré-Boulet

28 Dvorak

17 Anderson

51 Heineman

71 Evans

11 Gallagher

55 Pezzetta

91 Kapanen

Defensemen

8 Matheson

21 Guhle

48 Hutson

58 Savard

72 Xhekaj

52 Barron

Goalies

30 Primeau

35 Montembeault

Defenseman Jayden Struble was not with his teammates, taking a therapy day instead.

The long practice saw the team work on drills in the offensive and defensive zones, followed by a session on special teams, among others.

QUOTE OF THE DAY

Martin St-Louis on if he has any concerns heading into the home opener:

“I don’t have a concern. I think we’re going to be ready. I think managing the emotion of game 1, at home... I’ve played in first games and this first game is a big rivalry. It’s going to be packed, and you want to go out there and win. But there are a lot of things that have to happen to win. So, if you stay focused on the process through all the emotion that the first game is going to bring, I think we’ll be just fine. To me, I want to make sure that we stay process-driven through the game; not worried about the result, just stay focused on the process through that emotional high.”

On Wednesday an old rivalry renews, with the Canadiens welcoming the Leafs to the Bell Centre for their home opener. The game is scheduled for 7:00 p.m., but make sure to be in your seats by 6:30 p.m. to not miss any of the pregame ceremony! For tickets, click here.

As well, there’s still time to get your 50/50 tickets for the Montreal Canadiens Children’s Foundation. Those tickets would give you the chance to win the mega preseason jackpot which includes all tickets sold from the preseason, with the winner being picked at the end of the home opener on October 9.

