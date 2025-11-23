TOR@MTL: Game recap

Dobson nets two, Xhekaj earns first NHL point in Canadiens rout of Maple Leafs

MONTREAL – Noah Dobson scored his 2nd and 3rd goals of the season and Florian Xhekaj earned his first NHL point in his debut and the Canadiens stormed past the Toronto Maple Leafs 5-2 at the Bell Centre on Saturday.

Lane Hutson opened the scoring for Montreal, before Dobson (2) and Josh Anderson added to the tally.

Toronto responded with two goals of their own, but that’s all that would get past Jakub Dobes on Saturday.

Anderson put the game on ice with an empty netter late in the third period, making it a 5-2 final.

Florian Xhekaj’s NHL debut

The Xhekajs became the 14th set of brothers to play in the same game for the Canadiens.

See below for the full list:

Brothers
Season(s)
Georges & Pierre Vézina
1911-12
Odie & Sprague Cleghorn
1921-22/1924-25
Billy & Robert Boucher
1923-24
Aurèle & René Joliat
1924-25
Pit & Hec Lépine
1925-26
Sylvio & Georges Mantha
1928-29/1935-36
Ken & Terry Reardon
1941-42
Maurice & Henri Richard
1955-56/1959-60
Frank & Pete Mahovlich
1970-71/1973-74
Larry & Moe Robinson
1979-80
Claude & Jocelyn Lemieux
1988-89/1989-90
Stephan & Patrick Lebeau
1990-91
Andrei & Sergei Kostitsyn
2007-08
Florian & Arber Xhekaj
2025-26

Roster

Montreal goals

P1 12:11 0-[1] Hutson (Suzuki, Caufield)

TOR@MTL: Hutson scores goal against Joseph Woll

P1 13:33 0-[2] Dobson (Matheson, Demidov)

TOR@MTL: Dobson scores goal against Joseph Woll

P2 04:09 0-[3] Dobson (Demidov, Slafkovsky)

TOR@MTL: Dobson scores goal against Joseph Woll

P2 13:11 0-[4] Anderson (F. Xhekaj, Carrier)

Josh Anderson with a Goal vs. Toronto Maple Leafs

P3 17:50 2-[5] Anderson (Matheson, Evans) – ENG

TOR@MTL: Anderson scores empty-net goal

Toronto goal

P2 17:19 [1]-4 Ekman-Larsson (Cowan, Nylander)

P3 14:56 [2]-4 Nylander (Rielly, Maccelli) – PPG

What’s next

Montreal hits the road for a week-long road trip through Utah, Nevada and Colorado, starting in Salt Lake City against the Mammoth on Wednesday.

