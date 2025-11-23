TOR@MTL: Game recap

MONTREAL – Noah Dobson scored his 2nd and 3rd goals of the season and Florian Xhekaj earned his first NHL point in his debut and the Canadiens stormed past the Toronto Maple Leafs 5-2 at the Bell Centre on Saturday.

Lane Hutson opened the scoring for Montreal, before Dobson (2) and Josh Anderson added to the tally.

Toronto responded with two goals of their own, but that’s all that would get past Jakub Dobes on Saturday.

Anderson put the game on ice with an empty netter late in the third period, making it a 5-2 final.

For more stats, check out the NHL’s Gamecenter summary here.

Florian Xhekaj’s NHL debut

The Xhekajs became the 14th set of brothers to play in the same game for the Canadiens.