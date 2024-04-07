TOR@MTL: Game recap

Suzuki, Caufield score, but Habs unable to overcome large deficit in 4-2 loss to Leafs

20240406_TORMTL_LossRecap
By Montreal Canadiens
@CanadiensMTL canadiens.com

MONTREAL – The Canadiens conceded four goals in 5:33 in the second period and despite a valiant effort, could not recover in Saturday’s 4-2 loss to the Toronto Maple Leafs at the Bell Centre.

Nick Suzuki registered points No. 73 and 74 on the season with a power play goal and an assist on the Habs’ second goal of the game, scored by Cole Caufield. The 23-year-old Caufield now has goals in three straight. Mike Matheson collected two more assists for his 11th multi-point game of the campaign.

Samuel Montembeault started the game for Montreal but was replaced by Cayden Primeau near the midway point of the contest. Primeau made 18 saves in relief.

For more stats, check out the NHL’s Gamecenter summary here.

Earlier in the day, the Canadiens announced that defensemen Kaiden Guhle and Arber Xhekaj were unavailable for Saturday’s game. Justin Barron was recalled from the Laval Rocket as a result and slotted in beside Jayden Struble in his return to the lineup. Johnathan Kovacevic and Tanner Pearson also made their respective returns to the lineup against the Leafs.

Roster

Montreal goals 

P2 09:05 4-[1] Suzuki (Slafkovsky, Matheson) - PPG

Nick Suzuki pulls one back

P2 18:32 4-[2] Caufield (Matheson, Suzuki)

Cole Caufield from up close

Toronto goals 

P2 02:21 [1]-0 Domi (Lyubushkin, Reilly)

P2 02:38 [2]-0 Matthews (Bertuzzi)

P2 07:20 [3]-0 Knies (Nylander, Brodie)

P2 7:54 [4]-0 McCann (Marner)

What’s next 

There’s no time to mourn Saturday’s loss for the Canadiens who return to action Sunday night against the Rangers at Madison Square Garden. Game time is set for 7:00 p.m. ET.

Related Content

Postgame vs. TOR: St-Louis

Postgame vs. TOR: Matheson

Postgame vs. TOR: Gallagher

Postgame vs. TOR: Suzuki

News Feed

Updates from optional morning skate – Apr. 6

Justin Barron recalled from Laval on emergency basis

TOR@MTL: What you need to know

Joel Armia selected as the team candidate for the Bill Masterton trophy

TBL@MTL: Game recap

Thursday’s pre- and postgame concerts canceled

Updates from optional morning skate – Apr. 4

TBL@MTL: What you need to know

Updates from practice – Apr. 3

FLA@MTL: Game recap

A look at the Canadiens’ The Goal is Green logo

Updates from optional morning skate – Apr. 2

CH Weekly: April 2 to 7

FLA@MTL: What you need to know

Canadiens celebrate Autism Acceptance Month

Lines and defense pairings at practice – Apr. 1

Cayden Primeau earns Molson Cup honor for March

CAR@MTL: Game recap