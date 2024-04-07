TOR@MTL: Game recap

MONTREAL – The Canadiens conceded four goals in 5:33 in the second period and despite a valiant effort, could not recover in Saturday’s 4-2 loss to the Toronto Maple Leafs at the Bell Centre.

Nick Suzuki registered points No. 73 and 74 on the season with a power play goal and an assist on the Habs’ second goal of the game, scored by Cole Caufield. The 23-year-old Caufield now has goals in three straight. Mike Matheson collected two more assists for his 11th multi-point game of the campaign.

Samuel Montembeault started the game for Montreal but was replaced by Cayden Primeau near the midway point of the contest. Primeau made 18 saves in relief.

For more stats, check out the NHL’s Gamecenter summary here.

Earlier in the day, the Canadiens announced that defensemen Kaiden Guhle and Arber Xhekaj were unavailable for Saturday’s game. Justin Barron was recalled from the Laval Rocket as a result and slotted in beside Jayden Struble in his return to the lineup. Johnathan Kovacevic and Tanner Pearson also made their respective returns to the lineup against the Leafs.

Roster