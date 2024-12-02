'Tis the season of giving

A guide to help you find the perfect gift for your loved ones

By Montreal Canadiens
MONTREAL – It’s cold and gray outside, the trees are bare, and the days are getting shorter.

On the surface, it seems a little sad but look at the bright side: the streets are lit up, Montreal will soon get its first real layer of snow, and before you know it, the holidays will bring families and friends together and hopefully create happy memories for all.

With the 2024-25 hockey season underway and Christmas around the corner, we thought of bringing the season of giving and the sport we all love together this holiday season.

So, here’s a list of ideas that are sure to please the hockey fans in your life.

Guaranteed finds at the OG1 Christmas Market

If you’re looking for the perfect gift, come by the first-ever edition of the OG1 Holiday Market in collaboration with Interac on December 4 and 5 outside the Bell Centre! Fifteen local brands will set up in the Rio Tinto Courtyard so you can shop for unique items all in one spot. From Girl Crush to Double Dribble and Pony, check out diverse personalities, designers, and artists who make Montreal unique to find the perfect item for your loved ones and get in the holiday spirit!

Our faves at Tricolore Sports

Each year, the Canadiens’ official team store is a go-to destination for all things bleu-blanc-rouge. If you’re looking to snag the perfect mug for the person in your life who just can’t start the day without a cup of coffee, find the ideal accessory for the biggest Cole Caufield fan you know, or treat yourself to a comfy Line Change hoodie, Tricolore Sports has something for every Habs fan.

Celebrate Christmas in the heart of the action

Feel like giving a loved one a unique opportunity to watch hockey in a holiday atmosphere? Well, you’re in luck because the Canadiens will celebrate Christmas at the Bell Centre presented by Canadian Tire on December 21! Like the Grinch, the Habs will try to spoil the Red Wings’ party on the ice, but fans can enjoy a merrier spirit off the ice in this final game of 2024. Surprises likewise await those who were nice this year!

For the Habs fan who also loves basketball

In case you missed the memo, the NBA G League will be around the corner this winter. Basketball fans in Quebec can see future NBA stars in action a short distance away as the Long Island Nets, an affiliate of the Brooklyn Nets, will play six games at Place Bell in Laval between January and March. During their stay in the province, they will play under the alternate identity of “Les Nets” and host the Raptors 905, the Greensboro Swarm, the Delaware Blue Coats, and the Memphis Hustle. Go from “Ho! Ho! Ho!” to “Go! Go! Go!” and offer this unique experience as a present.

Spoil your little fans

If Santa Claus has a few surprises planned for your kids, we bet he didn’t think of an exclusive Canadiens Fan Club membership kit. The good news is that you can offer it to your little Habs fan! With packages grouped by ages (0-4 or 5-12) at only $49.99, your child will become a Fan Club member and not only receive a membership kit, which includes many Canadiens-branded gifts, but will also benefit from access to exclusive contests, not to mention some discounts on your next family outings.

On that note, we’d like to wish you all a happy holiday season!

