'Tis the season of giving

MONTREAL – It’s cold and gray outside, the trees are bare, and the days are getting shorter.

On the surface, it seems a little sad but look at the bright side: the streets are lit up, Montreal will soon get its first real layer of snow, and before you know it, the holidays will bring families and friends together and hopefully create happy memories for all.

With the 2024-25 hockey season underway and Christmas around the corner, we thought of bringing the season of giving and the sport we all love together this holiday season.

So, here’s a list of ideas that are sure to please the hockey fans in your life.

Guaranteed finds at the OG1 Christmas Market

If you’re looking for the perfect gift, come by the first-ever edition of the OG1 Holiday Market in collaboration with Interac on December 4 and 5 outside the Bell Centre! Fifteen local brands will set up in the Rio Tinto Courtyard so you can shop for unique items all in one spot. From Girl Crush to Double Dribble and Pony, check out diverse personalities, designers, and artists who make Montreal unique to find the perfect item for your loved ones and get in the holiday spirit!